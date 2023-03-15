Topgolf Callaway Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MODG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.49, changing hands as low as $21.24 per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MODG's low point in its 52 week range is $16.80 per share, with $25.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.37.
