Topgolf Callaway Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MODG

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (Symbol: MODG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.49, changing hands as low as $21.24 per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MODG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MODG's low point in its 52 week range is $16.80 per share, with $25.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.37.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.