Markets
IRIX

Topcon To Acquire 10% Stake In Iridex

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Iridex Corp. (IRIX), a provider of ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, Tuesday said Topcon Corp. will invest in the company by acquiring 10% stake.

Topcon is a Japanese-based manufacturer and distributor with about $1.3 billion in annual revenues, including $430 million from its eye care business.

Topcon has purchased exclusive rights to distribute Iridex's retina and glaucoma products in certain global markets. It also acquired a common equity stake of approximately 10.4% in Iridex.

Topcon will purchase $10 million of Iridex common shares at a price of $6.18 per share. The cash proceeds are expected to be about $19.5 million before offering expenses.

Iridex plans to use the funds for strategic growth initiatives, particularly those designed to drive expanded market penetration of Iridex's unique non-incisional glaucoma therapy products.

IRIX closed Tuesday's trading at $6.89, up $0.65 or 10.42%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.86 or 12.48% in the after-hours trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IRIX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More