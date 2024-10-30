News & Insights

Topcon Corporation Anticipates Record-High Financial Performance

October 30, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Topcon (JP:7732) has released an update.

Topcon Corporation’s financial results for the first half of FY2024 reveal a mixed performance, with a decline in the agricultural machinery market impacting the Positioning Business, while the Eye Care Business showed profit growth despite increased expenses. The company maintains its outlook for record-high net sales and operating income for the full year, indicating confidence in its structural reforms and growth investments.

