TopBuild's (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, View Up

TopBuild Corp. BLD reported stellar results for third-quarter 2022. Its earnings and revenues surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. Solid contributions from all three end markets that BLD serves (residential, commercial and industrial), along with operational efficiency, drove the results.



Robert Buck, president & CEO of TopBuild, stated, “As we look to the rest of this year and next, our focus remains on driving profitable growth and identifying and implementing initiatives that will enhance our Company’s operations. Our entire team remains focused on continuing to deliver strong results and creating shareholder value in every operating environment.”

Inside the Headlines

The company’s adjusted earnings of $4.80 per share topped the consensus estimate of $4.09 by 17.4% and grew a whopping 62.7% from the prior-year figure.



Total net sales of $1.3 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.21 billion by 7.9% and increased 53.8% (22.6% on a same-branch basis) year over year. The growth was backed by improvement in all three end markets it serves, i.e., residential, commercial and industrial.

Segmental Performance

Installation sales increased 27.8% year over year to $783.1 million. Acquisitions, volume and selling price added 1.7%, 12.3% and 13.8% to sales, respectively. The adjusted operating margin for the quarter expanded 240 basis points (bps) to 19.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 200 bps to 21.6% for the quarter.



Revenues of the Specialty Distribution segment grew 111.1% year over year to $583.5 million, driven by 13% growth in price and 92.4% from acquisitions. Volumes inched up 5.7% year over year. Adjusted operating margin declined 180 bps from the year-ago quarter’s level to 15.3%. Nonetheless, the adjusted EBITDA margin improved 10 bps to 18% for the quarter.

Operating Highlights

The adjusted gross margin of 30.4% expanded 80 bps year over year. Adjusted SG&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues, rose 10 bps to 13.2%. Adjusted operating margin expanded 90 bps from the year-ago period’s levels to 17.2%.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 63.8% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $259.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 120 bps to 19.9% in the quarter.

Financial Update

At September-end, cash and cash equivalents were $159.4 million, up from $139.8 million at 2021-end. Long-term debt was $1.43 billion, down from $1.45 billion at the 2021-end. For the first nine months of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $335.6 million compared with $309.5 million in the year-ago period.



During the first nine months of 2022, BLD repurchased 1,059,361 shares.

2022 View Raised

TopBuild expects sales between $4.95 billion and $5 billion versus $4.8-$4.9 billion expected earlier. The estimated figure indicates an increase from $3.49 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected within $915-$935 million compared with $860-$900 million projected earlier. This suggests growth from $605.9 million reported in 2021.

