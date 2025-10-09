TopBuild Strengthens Market Position With $1B SPI Acquisition

TopBuild Corp. BLD has bolstered its growth trajectory with the $1 billion acquisition of Specialty Products and Insulation (“SPI”).



SPI is widely recognized for its expertise in specialty distribution and fabrication of mechanical insulation solutions serving the commercial, industrial and residential markets across North America. This acquisition enhances TopBuild’s presence in these key sectors and strengthens its non-cyclical revenue base. SPI’s metal building insulation unit was excluded from the acquisition.



Following the news, shares of BLD have gained 10.1% during yesterday’s trading session.

TopBuild’s Financially Accretive Transaction

SPI generated about $700 million in revenues and $75 million in EBITDA in the 12 months that ended June 30, 2025. The transaction depicts 12.4x SPI’s EBITDA, which drops to just 8.3x when factoring in synergies of $35-$40 million expected within two years. Importantly, the deal is immediately accretive to TopBuild’s earnings per share, reflecting the financial strength of the acquisition.

Enhanced Non-Cyclical Revenue Streams

Strategically, the SPI addition enhances TopBuild’s presence in commercial and industrial end markets, which represent nearly 87% of SPI’s sales. Even more critical, about 55% of SPI’s revenues is tied to recurring maintenance and repair, providing a more stable, non-cyclical revenue stream that helps buffer TopBuild against construction downturns. The acquisition also deepens the company’s insulation fabrication capabilities, broadening its ability to serve a fragmented market while unlocking operational efficiencies.

TopBuild’s Inorganic Efforts

As evidenced by its acquisition of SPI, acquisitions are an important part of TopBuild’s growth strategy to supplement organic growth and expand access to additional markets and products.



The company has successfully completed 45 acquisitions since the spin-off in 2015. Earlier this year, BLD's acquisition of Progressive Roofing added roughly $438 million in annual revenues and opened a new platform for growth in the $75 billion commercial roofing market.



Backed by a solid balance sheet, a robust acquisition pipeline and proven integration capabilities, TopBuild is well-positioned to deliver sustained margin expansion and advance into its next phase of enterprise-wide growth.

BLD’s Share Price Performance

BLD’s stock has gained 40.1% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 2.6% growth. The company remains well-positioned for sustained long-term growth, supported by recent strategic acquisitions and robust performance in its Specialty Distribution segment, which continues to drive cost efficiencies and margin expansion. However, persistent macroeconomic headwinds and a weak residential market remain a concern.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BLD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, TopBuild carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A couple of top-ranked stocks from the Construction sector have been discussed below:



Everus Construction Group Inc. ECG presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Everus Construction delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.7%, on average. ECG stock has jumped 30.8% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Everus Construction’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 18% and 4.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.3%, on average. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's stock has gained 5.2% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 9% and 21.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. WMS has a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average. Advanced Drainage Systems’ stock has gained 21.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ 2025 sales indicates growth of 1.8%, while EPS indicates a decline of 0.3% from the prior-year levels.

