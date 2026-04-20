Is TopBuild Set for Growth With QXO's $17B Acquisition Deal?

TopBuild Corp. BLD is set to be acquired by QXO, Inc. QXO under a definitive agreement unanimously agreed upon by their respective boards of directors for approximately $17 billion. Upon the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.



This acquisition will allow TopBuild to extend its expertise in insulation installation and specialty distribution to QXO, which is one of the largest distributors of roofing, waterproofing and lumber-related building materials in North America. This acquisition will expand QXO’s addressable market position in North America to more than $300 billion and diversify its building products portfolio.



With the amalgamation of BLD’s service and product portfolio and QXO’s scale, technology and procurement capabilities, BLD expects to tap into several cross-selling opportunities and drive continued growth and operational efficiency. With a 10-year sales CAGR of 13% and an adjusted EPS CAGR of 31%, TopBuild will be immediately and substantially accretive to QXO’s earnings.

What Does This Transaction Bring in for BLD?

QXO's acquisition agreement will value each TopBuild share at $505, reflecting a 19.8% premium to its 60-day volume-weighted average price and a 23.1% premium to TopBuild’s closing price of $410.31 on April 17, 2026. Moreover, per this deal, BLD’s shareholders will have the right to elect to receive $505 in cash or 20.2 shares of QXO common stock for each share held. This will be subject to proration, on the condition that the total transaction consideration is paid as about 45% in cash and 55% in shares of QXO common stock.



Per the agreement, QXO will expand its board of directors to include one nominee from TopBuild.



BLD stock surged 19.9% following the news of the acquisition agreement yesterday.

TopBuild’s Price Performance

Shares of this installer and distributor of insulation and other building products have soared 18.3% in the past month, outperforming the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry’s 9.4% growth.



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Although affordability challenges, weak housing starts and elevated mortgage rates are concerning for BLD’s prospects, strength in the Specialty Distribution segment and diversification approach ease some pressure.

BLD Stock’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TopBuild currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Comfort Systems delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.2%, on average. The stock has surged 76.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comfort Systems’ 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicate improvements of 20.3% and 28.3%, respectively, from a year ago.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 85.3%, on average. Shares of Construction Partners have increased 15.8% year to date.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Construction Partners’ fiscal 2026 sales and EPS indicates growth of 25.2% and 31.4%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

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Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QXO, Inc. (QXO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.