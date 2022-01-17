TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) shareholders have earned a 45% CAGR over the last five years

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) share price. It's 537% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Then again, the 8.9% share price decline hasn't been so fun for shareholders. This could be related to the soft market, with stocks down around 0.1% in the last month. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, TopBuild achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 45% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:BLD Earnings Per Share Growth January 17th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of TopBuild's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TopBuild shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 17% over one year. However, that falls short of the 45% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TopBuild better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for TopBuild you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

