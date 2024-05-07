TopBuild Lifts Annual Sales Outlook Above View; To Buy Back $1 Bln Of Shares - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, Share Buyback)

Looking ahead, for the full year, TopBuild Corporation (BLD) has increased its sales outlook above analysts' forecast, following strong first-quarter result and to incorporate the acquisitions completed to date.

For the year, the company now expects sales of $5.400 billion to $5.600 billion against previous outlook of $5.360 billion to $5.560 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to record revenue of $5.5 billion.

TopBuild also said its Board has authorized a repurchase of up to $1 billion of shares. The new authorization is in addition to the $154 million remaining from the prior authorization, bringing the total number of shares available for repurchases to $1.15 billion.

Robert Buck, CEO of TopBuild, said: "Our new repurchase authorization demonstrates management and our Board of Directors' continued confidence in and support of our long-term strategy and the importance of returning capital to shareholders."

Q1 Results:

TopBuild released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152.381 million, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $135.870 million, or $4.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TopBuild Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153.122 million or $4.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.278 billion from $1.265 billion last year.

TopBuild Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $152.381 Mln. vs. $135.870 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.79 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.278 Bln vs. $1.265 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.