TOPBUILD Earnings Results: $BLD Reports Quarterly Earnings

TOPBUILD ($BLD) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $5.13 per share, beating estimates of $5.10 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $1,312,210,000, missing estimates of $1,327,345,302 by $-15,135,302.
TOPBUILD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of TOPBUILD stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 535,478 shares (+779.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,715,720
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 264,741 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,424,462
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 259,666 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,844,412
- AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE removed 227,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,712,163
- FMR LLC removed 202,762 shares (-11.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,127,921
- INTERVAL PARTNERS, LP added 171,593 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,423,764
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 167,872 shares (-40.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,265,268
