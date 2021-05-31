TopBuild Corp.'s (NYSE:BLD) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has had a rough month with its share price down 11%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Particularly, we will be paying attention to TopBuild's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for TopBuild is:

18% = US$256m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of TopBuild's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, TopBuild seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 19%. This certainly adds some context to TopBuild's exceptional 22% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared TopBuild's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 18%.

NYSE:BLD Past Earnings Growth May 31st 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is TopBuild fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is TopBuild Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with TopBuild's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

