TopBuild Corp.'s (NYSE:BLD)) market cap declines to US$5.1b but insiders who sold US$4.3m stock were able to hedge their losses

Insiders at TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) sold US$4.3m worth of stock at an average price of US$242 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$345m after price dropped by 6.3% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

TopBuild Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Advisor, John Peterson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.1m worth of shares at a price of US$265 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$158. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

TopBuild insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:BLD Insider Trading Volume September 28th 2022

Insider Ownership Of TopBuild

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.3% of TopBuild shares, worth about US$64m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The TopBuild Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no TopBuild insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by TopBuild insiders. But it's good to see that insiders own shares in the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of TopBuild.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

