TopBuild Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - TopBuild Corp. (BLD) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $152.381 million, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $135.870 million, or $4.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, TopBuild Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153.122 million or $4.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.278 billion from $1.265 billion last year.

TopBuild Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $152.381 Mln. vs. $135.870 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $4.79 vs. $4.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.278 Bln vs. $1.265 Bln last year.

