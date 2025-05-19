Stocks
BLD

TopBuild Corp. Upsizes and Extends Senior Secured Credit Facilities to $2.25 Billion

May 19, 2025 — 07:50 am EDT

TopBuild Corp. announces upsized $2.25 billion senior secured credit facilities to enhance liquidity and financial flexibility.

Quiver AI Summary

TopBuild Corp., a major installer and distributor of insulation and building materials in North America, announced the extension and upsize of its senior secured credit facilities to a total of $2.25 billion. This includes a $1 billion term loan, a $1 billion revolving credit facility, and a $250 million delayed draw term loan, all maturing in May 2030. CFO Rob Kuhns highlighted that the support from banking partners reflects the company's strong performance and business model, enhancing their liquidity and financial flexibility to pursue their capital allocation strategy. The new terms will have an interest rate linked to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 1.25%.

Potential Positives

  • TopBuild Corp. successfully extended and upsized its senior secured credit facilities to $2.25 billion, demonstrating strong financial health and access to capital.
  • The new facilities significantly increase the company's available liquidity and financial flexibility, allowing for more robust execution of its capital allocation strategy.
  • The extension of the credit facilities reflects solid support from banking partners, showcasing confidence in TopBuild's business model and operational performance.

Potential Negatives

  • The company is significantly increasing its debt load by extending and upsizing its credit facilities to $2.25 billion, which may raise financial risk.
  • The reliance on a larger credit facility may indicate underlying cash flow concerns or a need for more capital to fund operations, potentially signaling instability.
  • The interest rate on the amended credit facilities is based on SOFR plus 1.25%, which could lead to higher interest expenses if rates rise, impacting profitability.

FAQ

What is the recent announcement by TopBuild Corp.?

TopBuild Corp. announced the extension and upsizing of its senior secured credit facilities to $2.25 billion.

What are the components of the new credit facilities?

The new facilities include a $1.0 billion term loan, a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility, and a $250.0 million delayed draw term loan.

What benefits does the new credit facility offer TopBuild?

The new credit facility increases liquidity and financial flexibility, supporting TopBuild's capital allocation strategy.

Who commented on the credit facility announcement?

Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer of TopBuild, commented on the support from banking partners and the company's performance.

What is the interest rate for the amended credit facilities?

The amended facilities will bear interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 1.25% per annum.

$BLD Insider Trading Activity

$BLD insiders have traded $BLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • STEVEN P RAIA (Pres, Sp Ops & Exec Adv) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $540,483

$BLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 223 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 382,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,753,766
  • NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 247,924 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,604,423
  • AXIOM INVESTORS LLC /DE removed 227,122 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,712,163
  • ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 209,708 shares (-84.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,950,454
  • FMR LLC added 205,180 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,569,641
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 182,928 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,783,893
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 176,913 shares (-74.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,949,619

$BLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Full Release



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE: BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada, today announced the extension and upsizing of its existing senior secured credit facilities. The new $2.25 billion facilities include a $1.0 billion term loan, a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and a $250.0 million delayed draw term loan, each maturing in May 2030.



“The continued strong support from our key banking partners reflects our solid track record of operating performance and confidence in our business model,” said Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer of TopBuild. “The transaction significantly increased our available liquidity and financial flexibility, further strengthening our ability to execute our capital allocation strategy.”



The amended credit facilities will bear interest at the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus 1.25% per annum (subject to adjustment based on a leverage-based pricing grid).




About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.



This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



 



