TopBuild Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Sales and Strong Capital Returns

TopBuild Corp. reports Q4 sales growth of 2%, full-year sales of $5.3 billion, and emphasizes acquisition strategy for 2025.

TopBuild Corp. announced its fourth quarter 2024 results, reporting a 2.0% increase in sales to $1.31 billion, bolstered by a 6.6% rise in specialty distribution. The company achieved a gross margin of 29.9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%. For the full year, sales reached a record $5.3 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion, along with eight acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales. Approximately $966.4 million was returned to shareholders through share repurchases. Looking ahead, TopBuild anticipates 2025 sales between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $925 million and $1.075 billion, emphasizing acquisitions as a priority for capital deployment amid ongoing volatility in the residential construction market.

$BLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 342 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Fourth Quarter Highlights









Fourth quarter sales grew 2.0% to $1.31 billion, driven by 6.6% improvement in Specialty Distribution









Delivered gross margin of 29.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%









Full Year Highlights









Achieved record 2024 results: sales of $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion









Completed 8 acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales









Returned $966.4 million in capital to stockholders through the repurchase of ~2.5 million shares









2025 Outlook









Anticipates full year 2025 sales between $5.05 to $5.35 billion and





adjusted EBITDA in the range of $925 million to $1.075 billion









Acquisitions continue to be top priority for deploying capital







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TopBuild Corp.





(NYSE:BLD)



a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.









“Our performance in 2024 was driven by consistent execution within our unique operating model and the entire TopBuild team’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence and focus on driving improvements across the business.













“Our fourth quarter results were as expected given the ongoing choppiness across the residential construction landscape. Sales improved 2.0%, driven by 6.6% growth in Specialty Distribution, while Installation was relatively flat in the quarter. We also improved adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points to 19.7%. Broad macro fundamentals continue to support long-term demand growth across our end markets. Low housing inventory, population growth and demographic shifts, as well as ongoing initiatives to reduce energy consumption, decrease utility costs, and manage emissions are tailwinds for our business.













“We have a very robust pipeline of M&A opportunities and acquisitions continue to be the highest priority for our free cash flow. In 2024 we remained disciplined around capital allocation, completing eight acquisitions which total $153.1 million in annual sales. We also returned $966.4 million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program, demonstrating our continued confidence in our outlook and ability to successfully deploy capital to generate excellent returns,” concluded Mr. Buck.











Financial Highlights







(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024









































Reported













Adjusted























($ in thousands)















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023

























Sales









$





1,312,206













$





1,286,074

















$





1,312,206













$





1,286,074

























Gross Profit













$392,033

















$391,116





















$392,033

















$391,116

























Gross Margin













29.9





%

















30.4





%





















29.9





%

















30.4





%

























SG&A













$174,583

















$186,316





















$172,896

















$178,894

























SG&A as % of Sales













13.3





%

















14.5





%





















13.2





%

















13.9





%

























Operating Profit













$217,450

















$204,800





















$219,137

















$212,222

























Operating Margin













16.6





%

















15.9





%





















16.7





%

















16.5





%

























Net Income













$150,540

















$146,382





















$151,262

















$149,305

























Net Income per diluted share









$





5.11













$





4.60

















$





5.13













$





4.69

























EBITDA





















$





258,025













$





251,641

























EBITDA Margin

























19.7





%

















19.6





%





























































Year Ended December 31, 2024













































Reported













Adjusted























($ in thousands)















2024

















2023





















2024

















2023

























Sales









$





5,329,803













$





5,194,694

















$





5,329,803













$





5,194,694

























Gross Profit









$





1,624,918













$





1,603,820

















$





1,624,918













$





1,603,820

























Gross Margin













30.5





%

















30.9





%





















30.5





%

















30.9





%

























SG&A









$





738,575













$





724,995

















$





707,393













$





703,374

























SG&A as % of Sales













13.9





%

















14.0





%





















13.3





%

















13.5





%

























Operating Profit









$





886,343













$





878,825

















$





917,525













$





900,446

























Operating Margin













16.6





%

















16.9





%





















17.2





%

















17.3





%

























Net Income









$





622,602













$





614,254

















$





645,258













$





626,857

























Net Income per diluted share









$





20.29













$





19.33

















$





21.03













$





19.73

























EBITDA





















$





1,074,595













$





1,049,160

























EBITDA Margin

























20.2





%

















20.2





%

























































Sales Drivers







(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)































































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





























Installation













Specialty Distribution













TopBuild, net of eliminations





















Sales (in millions)













$





789













$





602













$





1,312



















Sales Drivers









































Volume













(4.1%)













4.4%













(1.3%)

















Price













1.5%













0.0%













0.9%

















M&A













2.3%













2.2%













2.4%



















Total Sales Change

















(0.2





%)

















6.6





%

















2.0





%













































































































Year Ended December 31, 2024





























Installation













Specialty Distribution













TopBuild, net of eliminations





















Sales (in millions)













$





3,295













$





2,341













$





5,330



















Sales Drivers









































Volume













(0.6%)













1.0%













(0.7%)

















Price













1.3%













0.9%













1.1%

















M&A













3.1%













1.3%













2.5%

















Dispositions













(0.5%)





















(0.3%)



















Total Sales Change

















3.3





%

















3.2





%

















2.6





%

























































Segment Profitability







(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)























































Three Months Ended December 31, 2024













Year Ended December 31, 2024





















($ in thousands)









Installation













Specialty Distribution













Installation













Specialty Distribution





















Operating Profit









$





149,445













$





90,569













$





649,162













$





352,431



















Change







(0.4





%)













8.7





%













0.7





%













6.5





%





















Operating Margin









19.0





%













15.0





%













19.7





%













15.1





%





















Adj. Operating Profit









$





149,537













$





91,160













$





649,618













$





352,480



















Change







(0.3





%)













9.4





%













0.4





%













6.4





%





















Adj. Operating Margin









19.0





%













15.1





%













19.7





%













15.1





%





















Adj. EBITDA









$





169,009













$





106,674













$





725,824













$





414,182



















Change







0.1





%













7.9





%













1.2





%













5.6





%





















Adj. EBITDA Margin









21.4





%













17.7





%













22.0





%













17.7





%





















































Capital Allocation









2024 Acquisitions





























Company









Annual Sales









Month Closed











($ in millions)









Brabble Insulation (I)





$





5.2





February









Morris Black & Sons (I)









3.8





March









Pest Control Insulation (D)









25.4





March









Green Space Insulation (I)









6.0





April









Insulation Works (I)









28.0





May









Texas Insulation (I)









38.9





May









Shannon Global Energy Solutions (D)









10.8





December









Metro Supply Company (D)









35.0





December











Total









$









153.1















I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution



































Share Repurchases







During the fourth quarter, TopBuild repurchased 134,872 shares totaling $47.2 million. For the full year, the Company repurchased 2.5 million shares for a total of $966.4 million.







New Share Repurchase Authorization







TopBuild announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $188.1 million remaining from the prior authorization (as of December 31, 2024), bringing total availability for share repurchases to $1.2 billion. The authorization reflects the continued confidence of management and the Board in TopBuild’s long-term strategy and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.







2025 Outlook







1









TopBuild provided its full year outlook which assumes ongoing choppiness in the residential new construction market throughout 2025. The Company noted that its 2025 guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.

























$ in millions



















2025 Outlook









Low









High











Sales





$





5,050





$





5,350









Adjusted EBITDA





$





925





$





1,075



































2025 Assumptions















Residential Sales





Mid-single digit decline









Commercial/Industrial Sales





Low-single digit growth









Interest Expense





$49 - $55 million









Capital Expenditures





1.5 - 2.0% of sales









Tax Rate





25 - 27%

























1





This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.







Conference Call







A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at



www.topbuild.com



shortly before the call begins.







About TopBuild







TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 190 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at



www.topbuild.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at



www.topbuild.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







Investor Relations and Media Contact







PI Aquino





pi.aquino@topbuild.com





386-763-8801





(



tables follow



)



















TopBuild Corp.













Consolidated Statements of Operations













(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

















































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024

















2023













2024

















2023















Net sales









$





1,312,206













$





1,286,074













$





5,329,803













$





5,194,694

















Cost of sales













920,173

















894,958

















3,704,885

















3,590,874

















Gross profit













392,033

















391,116

















1,624,918

















1,603,820













































































Selling, general, and administrative expense













174,583

















186,316

















738,575

















724,995

















Operating profit













217,450

















204,800

















886,343

















878,825













































































Other income (expense), net:





























































Interest expense













(17,280





)













(19,187





)













(73,092





)













(74,614





)













Other, net













2,551

















8,729

















27,537

















21,272

















Other expense, net













(14,729





)













(10,458





)













(45,555





)













(53,342





)













Income before income taxes













202,721

















194,342

















840,788

















825,483













































































Income tax expense













(52,181





)













(47,960





)













(218,186





)













(211,229





)













Net income









$





150,540













$





146,382













$





622,602













$





614,254















































































Net income per common share:































































Basic









$





5.13













$





4.63













$





20.41













$





19.44

















Diluted









$





5.11













$





4.60













$





20.29













$





19.33















































































Weighted average shares outstanding:































































Basic













29,319,538

















31,623,506

















30,504,064

















31,597,508

















Diluted













29,485,271

















31,805,569

















30,679,660

















31,776,901



























































































TopBuild Corp.













Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

















(in thousands)













































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023













2024





















2023











Net income









$





150,540













$





146,382









$





622,602













$





614,254









Other comprehensive (loss) income:

























































Foreign currency translation adjustment













(11,076





)













4,227













(14,541





)













7,255









Comprehensive income









$





139,464













$





150,609









$





608,061













$





621,509



















































































TopBuild Corp.













Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data













(dollars in thousands)





















As of December 31,





























2024













2023





















ASSETS











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





400,318









$





848,565

















Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $18,541 at December 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023













751,612













799,009

















Inventories













406,662













364,731

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













40,382













36,939

















Total current assets













1,598,974













2,049,244

























































Right of use assets













189,146













204,629

















Property and equipment, net













266,992













264,487

















Goodwill













2,112,259













2,042,568

















Other intangible assets, net













557,689













591,058

















Other assets













10,366













10,865

















Total assets









$





4,735,426









$





5,162,851



























































LIABILITIES











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





456,446









$





469,585

















Current portion of long-term debt













48,750













47,039

















Accrued liabilities













191,786













187,217

















Short-term operating lease liabilities













68,713













65,780

















Short-term finance lease liabilities













1,487













1,917

















Total current liabilities













767,182













771,538

























































Long-term debt













1,327,159













1,373,028

















Deferred tax liabilities, net













240,343













243,930

















Long-term portion of insurance reserves













57,700













58,783

















Long-term operating lease liabilities













129,360













146,213

















Long-term finance lease liabilities













2,618













4,150

















Other liabilities













1,446













1,554

















Total liabilities













2,525,808













2,599,196



























































EQUITY















2,209,618

















2,563,655

















Total liabilities and equity









$





4,735,426









$





5,162,851



































































As of December 31,





























2024













2023





















Other Financial Data











































Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable









$





701,828









$





694,155

















Net sales, acquisition adjusted †









$





5,409,852









$





5,258,974

















Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †













13.0





%





13.2





%





















































† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



























TopBuild Corp.













Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows













(in thousands)

























































Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023

























Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:















































Net income









$





622,602













$





614,254

















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization













140,491

















132,878

















Share-based compensation













16,579

















15,838

















Loss on sale of assets













1,014

















2,349

















Amortization of debt issuance costs













2,881

















2,881

















Provision for bad debt expense













15,742

















6,481

















Provision for inventory obsolescence













7,586

















4,794

















Deferred income taxes, net













(3,462





)













(7,476





)













Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:





































Receivables, net













56,017

















20,812

















Inventories













(41,723





)













74,529

















Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(3,143





)













(2,598





)













Accounts payable













(30,420





)













(8,867





)













Accrued liabilities













(5,816





)













(4,444





)













Other, net













(2,322





)













(2,022





)













Net cash provided by operating activities













776,026

















849,409























































Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:







































Purchases of property and equipment













(69,349





)













(63,998





)













Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired













(136,767





)













(149,154





)













Proceeds from sale of assets













2,593

















14,982

















Net cash used in investing activities













(203,523





)













(198,170





)



















































Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:







































Repayment of long-term debt













(47,039





)













(40,138





)













Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards













(6,107





)













(6,528





)













Exercise of stock options













3,226

















3,130

















Repurchase of shares of common stock













(966,352





)













—

















Payment of contingent consideration













—

















(300





)













Net cash used in financing activities













(1,016,272





)













(43,836





)













Impact of exchange rate changes on cash













(4,478





)













1,093

















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents













(448,247





)













608,496

















Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period













848,565

















240,069

















Cash and cash equivalents - End of period









$





400,318













$





848,565























































Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:







































Interest





$





69,975













$





71,463

















Income taxes













219,484

















220,773























































Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:







































Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities









$





50,502













$





56,255

















Accruals for property and equipment













1,023

















912

















Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock













9,444

















—







































































TopBuild Corp.













Segment Data (Unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)

















































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

























Year Ended December 31,









































2024

















2023













Change













2024













2023

















Change

















Installation































































































Sales









$





788,554













$





790,414















(0.2









)%











$





3,294,630













$





3,188,232



















3.3









%







































































































Operating profit, as reported









$





149,445













$





149,999





















$





649,162













$





644,392































Operating margin, as reported

















19.0









%

















19.0









%

























19.7









%

















20.2









%























































































































Rationalization charges













—

















41

























—

















1,923





























Acquisition related costs













92

















11

























456

















527





























Operating profit, as adjusted









$





149,537













$





150,051





















$





649,618













$





646,842































Operating margin, as adjusted

















19.0









%

















19.0









%

























19.7









%

















20.3









%























































































































Share-based compensation













258

















372

























976

















1,496





























Depreciation and amortization













19,214

















18,422

























75,230

















69,123





























EBITDA, as adjusted









$





169,009













$





168,845















0.1









%











$





725,824













$





717,461



















1.2









%













EBITDA margin, as adjusted

















21.4









%

















21.4









%

























22.0









%

















22.5









%

























































































































Specialty Distribution































































































Sales









$





601,830













$





564,468















6.6









%











$





2,340,837













$





2,268,339



















3.2









%







































































































Operating profit, as reported









$





90,569













$





83,355





















$





352,431













$





330,938































Operating margin, as reported

















15.0









%

















14.8









%

























15.1









%

















14.6









%























































































































Rationalization charges













80

















—

























(476





)













—





























Acquisition related costs













511

















—

























525

















350





























Operating profit, as adjusted









$





91,160













$





83,355





















$





352,480













$





331,288































Operating margin, as adjusted

















15.1









%

















14.8









%

























15.1









%

















14.6









%























































































































Share-based compensation













358

















298

























1,545

















1,286





























Depreciation and amortization













15,156

















15,193

























60,157

















59,607





























EBITDA, as adjusted









$





106,674













$





98,846















7.9









%











$





414,182













$





392,181



















5.6









%













EBITDA margin, as adjusted

















17.7









%

















17.5









%

























17.7









%

















17.3









%









































































































































TopBuild Corp.













Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)













































































































Three Months Ended December 31,





























Year Ended December 31,





































2024













2023





















Change













2024





















2023

























Change













Total net sales



























































































Sales before eliminations









$





1,390,384













$





1,354,882





























$





5,635,467













$





5,456,571





























Intercompany eliminations













(78,178





)













(68,808





)





























(305,664





)













(261,877





)

























Net sales after eliminations









$





1,312,206













$





1,286,074



















2.0









%











$





5,329,803













$





5,194,694



















2.6









%



































































































Operating profit, as reported - segments









$





240,014













$





233,354





























$





1,001,593













$





975,330





























General corporate expense, net













(9,807





)













(16,787





)





























(65,416





)













(52,067





)

























Intercompany eliminations













(12,757





)













(11,767





)





























(49,834





)













(44,438





)

























Operating profit, as reported









$





217,450













$





204,800





























$





886,343













$





878,825































Operating margin, as reported

















16.6









%

















15.9







%































16.6









%

















16.9









%



















































































































Rationalization charges













80

















41

































73

















1,923





























Acquisition related costs †













1,607

















7,381

































8,109

















19,698





























Acquisition termination fee













—

















—

































23,000

















—





























Operating profit, as adjusted









$





219,137













$





212,222





























$





917,525













$





900,446































Operating margin, as adjusted

















16.7









%

















16.5









%

































17.2









%

















17.3









%



















































































































Share-based compensation













3,174

















4,757

































16,579

















15,836





























Depreciation and amortization













35,714

















34,662

































140,491

















132,878





























EBITDA, as adjusted









$





258,025













$





251,641



















2.5









%











$





1,074,595













$





1,049,160



















2.4









%













EBITDA margin, as adjusted

















19.7









%

















19.6









%

































20.2









%

















20.2









%



















































































































Sales change period over period















26,132

















































135,109











































EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period















6,384

















































25,435











































Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales















24.4









%













































18.8









%































































































































† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments



















































































































TopBuild Corp.













Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)

















































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

























Net sales































































Same branch:





























































Installation









$





769,980













$





790,414













$





3,194,945













$





3,172,854

















Specialty Distribution













589,392

















564,468

















2,310,659

















2,268,339

















Eliminations













(78,178





)













(68,808





)













(305,664





)













(261,877





)













Total same branch









$





1,281,194













$





1,286,074













$





5,199,940













$





5,179,316













































































Acquisitions (a):





























































Installation









$





18,574













$





—













$





99,685













$





—

















Specialty Distribution













12,438

















—

















30,178

















—

















Total acquisitions









$





31,012













$





—













$





129,863













$





—













































































Dispositions (b):





























































Installation









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





15,378

















Total dispositions









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





15,378

















Total net sales









$





1,312,206













$





1,286,074













$





5,329,803













$





5,194,694















































































EBITDA, as adjusted































































Same branch









$





253,145













$





251,641













$





1,054,680













$





1,046,120

















Acquisitions (a)













4,880

















—

















19,915

















—

















Dispositions (b)













—

















—

















—

















3,040

















Total









$





258,025













$





251,641













$





1,074,595













$





1,049,160















































































EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales































































Same branch (c)













19.8









%





















20.3









%





















Acquisitions (d)













15.7









%





















15.3









%





















Total (e)













19.7









%









19.6









%





20.2









%









20.2









%







































































As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales































































Same branch (f)













NM





























41.5









%





















Acquisitions (d)













15.7









%





















15.3









%





















Total (g)













24.4









%





















18.8









%

















































































(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months









(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch









(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales









(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales









(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales









(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales









(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales









NM Not Meaningful























































































TopBuild Corp.













Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)

















































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



























Gross Profit Reconciliation































































































































Net sales













$









1,312,206

















$









1,286,074

















$









5,329,803

















$









5,194,694

















































































Gross profit, as reported













$









392,033

















$









391,116

















$









1,624,918

















$









1,603,820



















Acquisition related costs













—

















—

















—

















—



















Gross profit, as adjusted













$









392,033

















$









391,116

















$









1,624,918

















$









1,603,820















































































Gross margin, as reported













29.9





%













30.4





%













30.5





%













30.9





%













Gross margin, as adjusted













29.9





%













30.4





%













30.5





%













30.9





%













































































Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation































































































































Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported













$









174,583

















$









186,316

















$









738,575

















$









724,995















































































Rationalization charges













80

















41

















73

















1,923

















Acquisition related costs













1,607

















7,381

















8,109

















19,698

















Acquisition termination fee













—

















—

















23,000

















—



















Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted













$









172,896

















$









178,894

















$









707,393

















$









703,374



















































































Operating Profit Reconciliation































































































































Operating profit, as reported













$









217,450

















$









204,800

















$









886,343

















$









878,825















































































Rationalization charges













80

















41

















73

















1,923

















Acquisition related costs













1,607

















7,381

















8,109

















19,698

















Acquisition termination fee













—

















—

















23,000

















—



















Operating profit, as adjusted













$









219,137

















$









212,222

















$









917,525

















$









900,446















































































Operating margin, as reported













16.6





%









15.9





%













16.6





%













16.9





%













Operating margin, as adjusted













16.7





%









16.5





%













17.2





%













17.3





%













































































Income Per Common Share Reconciliation































































































































Income before income taxes, as reported













$









202,721

















$









194,342

















$









840,788

















$









825,483















































































Rationalization charges













80

















41

















73

















1,923

















Acquisition related costs













1,607

















7,381

















8,109

















19,698

















Acquisition termination fee













—

















—

















23,000

















—



















Income before income taxes, as adjusted

















204,408





















201,764





















871,970





















847,104















































































Tax rate at 26.0%













(53,146





)













(52,459





)













(226,712





)













(220,247





)















Income, as adjusted













$









151,262

















$









149,305

















$









645,258

















$









626,857

















































































Income per common share, as adjusted













$









5.13

















$









4.69

















$









21.03

















$









19.73















































































Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding













29,485,271

















31,805,569

















30,679,660

















31,776,901































































































TopBuild Corp.





























































Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)





























































(in thousands)





























































































































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024













2023













2024













2023













Net income, as reported













$









150,540













$









146,382













$









622,602













$









614,254











Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:

























































Interest expense and other, net













14,729













10,458













45,555













53,342









Income tax expense













52,181













47,960













218,186













211,229









Depreciation and amortization













35,714













34,662













140,491













132,878









Share-based compensation













3,174













4,757













16,579













15,836









Rationalization charges













80













41













73













1,923









Acquisition related costs













1,607













7,381













8,109













19,698









Acquisition termination fee













—













—













23,000













—











EBITDA, as adjusted













$









258,025













$









251,641













$









1,074,595













$









1,049,160



































































Proforma acquisition EBITDA



(a)







































11,395























Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted





































$









1,085,990















































































(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2024.



















































































TopBuild Corp.













Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)













(in thousands)

















2024













Year Ended

















Q1













Q2













Q3













Q4













December 31, 2024











Net sales





$





1,278,717









$





1,365,612









$





1,373,268









$





1,312,206









$





5,329,803









Acquisitions proforma adjustment †









35,308













22,616













13,363













8,762













80,049









Net sales, acquisition adjusted





$





1,314,025









$





1,388,228









$





1,386,631









$





1,320,968









$





5,409,852









































































































































† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



























































































TopBuild Corp.













2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)













(in millions)

















































Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025

























Low

















High

















Estimated net income, as reported







$





519.0









$





640.0













Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:





























Interest expense and other, net









55.0













49.0













Income tax expense









182.0













225.0













Depreciation and amortization









148.0













143.0













Share-based compensation









20.0













17.0













Acquisition related costs & rationalization charges









1.0













1.0















Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted







$





925.0









$





1,075.0













































This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



