TopBuild Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results with Record Sales and Strong Capital Returns

February 25, 2025 — 06:51 am EST

TopBuild Corp. reports Q4 sales growth of 2%, full-year sales of $5.3 billion, and emphasizes acquisition strategy for 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

TopBuild Corp. announced its fourth quarter 2024 results, reporting a 2.0% increase in sales to $1.31 billion, bolstered by a 6.6% rise in specialty distribution. The company achieved a gross margin of 29.9% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%. For the full year, sales reached a record $5.3 billion with adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion, along with eight acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales. Approximately $966.4 million was returned to shareholders through share repurchases. Looking ahead, TopBuild anticipates 2025 sales between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $925 million and $1.075 billion, emphasizing acquisitions as a priority for capital deployment amid ongoing volatility in the residential construction market.

Potential Positives

  • Fourth quarter sales increased by 2.0% to $1.31 billion, indicating steady growth despite market fluctuations.
  • TopBuild achieved record annual sales of $5.3 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion for 2024, showcasing strong overall performance.
  • The company completed eight acquisitions during 2024, contributing an additional $153.1 million in annual sales, which demonstrates proactive growth and expansion strategy.
  • TopBuild returned $966.4 million to shareholders through share repurchases, reflecting confidence in its financial stability and commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Fourth quarter sales growth of only 2.0% is considered low, especially in a competitive market, and installation segment performance was flat, indicating potential challenges in driving revenue in that area.
  • The gross margin decreased from 30.4% to 29.9% compared to the prior year, which may raise concerns about cost management and profitability.
  • The company anticipates mid-single digit declines in residential sales for 2025, indicating potential challenges ahead in a vital market sector.

FAQ

What are TopBuild's fourth quarter sales figures?

TopBuild reported fourth quarter sales of $1.31 billion, a 2.0% increase compared to the previous year.

How did TopBuild perform in 2024?

TopBuild achieved record sales of $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion for the full year 2024.

What acquisitions did TopBuild complete in 2024?

TopBuild completed 8 acquisitions in 2024, totaling $153.1 million in annual sales.

What is TopBuild's 2025 outlook?

TopBuild anticipates 2025 sales between $5.05 to $5.35 billion with adjusted EBITDA projected between $925 million to $1.075 billion.

What capital has TopBuild returned to shareholders?

TopBuild returned $966.4 million in capital to shareholders through share repurchases in the prior year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release




Fourth Quarter Highlights




Fourth quarter sales grew 2.0% to $1.31 billion, driven by 6.6% improvement in Specialty Distribution




Delivered gross margin of 29.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.7%




Full Year Highlights




Achieved record 2024 results: sales of $5.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.07 billion




Completed 8 acquisitions totaling $153.1 million in annual sales




Returned $966.4 million in capital to stockholders through the repurchase of ~2.5 million shares




2025 Outlook




Anticipates full year 2025 sales between $5.05 to $5.35 billion and


adjusted EBITDA in the range of $925 million to $1.075 billion




Acquisitions continue to be top priority for deploying capital



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TopBuild Corp.


(NYSE:BLD)

a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“Our performance in 2024 was driven by consistent execution within our unique operating model and the entire TopBuild team’s relentless pursuit of operational excellence and focus on driving improvements across the business.






“Our fourth quarter results were as expected given the ongoing choppiness across the residential construction landscape. Sales improved 2.0%, driven by 6.6% growth in Specialty Distribution, while Installation was relatively flat in the quarter. We also improved adjusted EBITDA margin by 10 basis points to 19.7%. Broad macro fundamentals continue to support long-term demand growth across our end markets. Low housing inventory, population growth and demographic shifts, as well as ongoing initiatives to reduce energy consumption, decrease utility costs, and manage emissions are tailwinds for our business.






“We have a very robust pipeline of M&A opportunities and acquisitions continue to be the highest priority for our free cash flow. In 2024 we remained disciplined around capital allocation, completing eight acquisitions which total $153.1 million in annual sales. We also returned $966.4 million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program, demonstrating our continued confidence in our outlook and ability to successfully deploy capital to generate excellent returns,” concluded Mr. Buck.





Financial Highlights



(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024








Reported


Adjusted




($ in thousands)


2024



2023




2024



2023




Sales

$


1,312,206


$


1,286,074



$


1,312,206


$


1,286,074




Gross Profit


$392,033



$391,116




$392,033



$391,116




Gross Margin


29.9


%



30.4


%




29.9


%



30.4


%




SG&A


$174,583



$186,316




$172,896



$178,894




SG&A as % of Sales


13.3


%



14.5


%




13.2


%



13.9


%




Operating Profit


$217,450



$204,800




$219,137



$212,222




Operating Margin


16.6


%



15.9


%




16.7


%



16.5


%




Net Income


$150,540



$146,382




$151,262



$149,305




Net Income per diluted share

$


5.11


$


4.60



$


5.13


$


4.69




EBITDA




$


258,025


$


251,641




EBITDA Margin





19.7


%



19.6


%












Year Ended December 31, 2024









Reported


Adjusted




($ in thousands)


2024



2023




2024



2023




Sales

$


5,329,803


$


5,194,694



$


5,329,803


$


5,194,694




Gross Profit

$


1,624,918


$


1,603,820



$


1,624,918


$


1,603,820




Gross Margin


30.5


%



30.9


%




30.5


%



30.9


%




SG&A

$


738,575


$


724,995



$


707,393


$


703,374




SG&A as % of Sales


13.9


%



14.0


%




13.3


%



13.5


%




Operating Profit

$


886,343


$


878,825



$


917,525


$


900,446




Operating Margin


16.6


%



16.9


%




17.2


%



17.3


%




Net Income

$


622,602


$


614,254



$


645,258


$


626,857




Net Income per diluted share

$


20.29


$


19.33



$


21.03


$


19.73




EBITDA




$


1,074,595


$


1,049,160




EBITDA Margin





20.2


%



20.2


%












Sales Drivers



(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)












Three Months Ended December 31, 2024





Installation


Specialty Distribution


TopBuild, net of eliminations



Sales (in millions)


$


789


$


602


$


1,312


Sales Drivers








Volume


(4.1%)


4.4%


(1.3%)


Price


1.5%


0.0%


0.9%


M&A


2.3%


2.2%


2.4%



Total Sales Change



(0.2


%)



6.6


%



2.0


%























Year Ended December 31, 2024





Installation


Specialty Distribution


TopBuild, net of eliminations



Sales (in millions)


$


3,295


$


2,341


$


5,330


Sales Drivers








Volume


(0.6%)


1.0%


(0.7%)


Price


1.3%


0.9%


1.1%


M&A


3.1%


1.3%


2.5%


Dispositions


(0.5%)




(0.3%)



Total Sales Change



3.3


%



3.2


%



2.6


%












Segment Profitability



(comparisons are to the periods ended December 31, 2023)










Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Year Ended December 31, 2024



($ in thousands)

Installation


Specialty Distribution


Installation


Specialty Distribution



Operating Profit

$


149,445


$


90,569


$


649,162


$


352,431


Change

(0.4


%)


8.7


%


0.7


%


6.5


%



Operating Margin

19.0


%


15.0


%


19.7


%


15.1


%



Adj. Operating Profit

$


149,537


$


91,160


$


649,618


$


352,480


Change

(0.3


%)


9.4


%


0.4


%


6.4


%



Adj. Operating Margin

19.0


%


15.1


%


19.7


%


15.1


%



Adj. EBITDA

$


169,009


$


106,674


$


725,824


$


414,182


Change

0.1


%


7.9


%


1.2


%


5.6


%



Adj. EBITDA Margin

21.4


%


17.7


%


22.0


%


17.7


%











Capital Allocation




2024 Acquisitions



Company

Annual Sales

Month Closed

($ in millions)

Brabble Insulation (I)
$
5.2
February

Morris Black & Sons (I)

3.8
March

Pest Control Insulation (D)

25.4
March

Green Space Insulation (I)

6.0
April

Insulation Works (I)

28.0
May

Texas Insulation (I)

38.9
May

Shannon Global Energy Solutions (D)

10.8
December

Metro Supply Company (D)

35.0
December


Total

$

153.1

I = Installation, D = Specialty Distribution







Share Repurchases



During the fourth quarter, TopBuild repurchased 134,872 shares totaling $47.2 million. For the full year, the Company repurchased 2.5 million shares for a total of $966.4 million.




New Share Repurchase Authorization



TopBuild announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $1.0 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The new authorization is in addition to the $188.1 million remaining from the prior authorization (as of December 31, 2024), bringing total availability for share repurchases to $1.2 billion. The authorization reflects the continued confidence of management and the Board in TopBuild’s long-term strategy and demonstrates the Company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders.




2025 Outlook



1




TopBuild provided its full year outlook which assumes ongoing choppiness in the residential new construction market throughout 2025. The Company noted that its 2025 guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.


$ in millions



2025 Outlook

Low

High

Sales
$
5,050
$
5,350

Adjusted EBITDA
$
925
$
1,075










































2025 Assumptions

Residential Sales
Mid-single digit decline

Commercial/Industrial Sales
Low-single digit growth

Interest Expense
$49 - $55 million

Capital Expenditures
1.5 - 2.0% of sales

Tax Rate
25 - 27%






1


This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and are also detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.




Conference Call



A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2024 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, February 25, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s website at

www.topbuild.com

shortly before the call begins.




About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 250 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 190 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at

www.topbuild.com

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at

www.topbuild.com

.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.  These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements.  Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release.  Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements.  Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.




Investor Relations and Media Contact



PI Aquino


pi.aquino@topbuild.com


386-763-8801



(

tables follow

)


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Consolidated Statements of Operations


(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)


















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales

$
1,312,206


$
1,286,074


$
5,329,803


$
5,194,694


Cost of sales


920,173



894,958



3,704,885



3,590,874


Gross profit


392,033



391,116



1,624,918



1,603,820
















Selling, general, and administrative expense


174,583



186,316



738,575



724,995


Operating profit


217,450



204,800



886,343



878,825
















Other income (expense), net:













Interest expense


(17,280
)


(19,187
)


(73,092
)


(74,614
)

Other, net


2,551



8,729



27,537



21,272


Other expense, net


(14,729
)


(10,458
)


(45,555
)


(53,342
)

Income before income taxes


202,721



194,342



840,788



825,483
















Income tax expense


(52,181
)


(47,960
)


(218,186
)


(211,229
)

Net income

$
150,540


$
146,382


$
622,602


$
614,254

















Net income per common share:













Basic

$
5.13


$
4.63


$
20.41


$
19.44


Diluted

$
5.11


$
4.60


$
20.29


$
19.33

















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic


29,319,538



31,623,506



30,504,064



31,597,508


Diluted


29,485,271



31,805,569



30,679,660



31,776,901


















































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income


(in thousands)

















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023

Net income

$
150,540


$
146,382

$
622,602


$
614,254

Other comprehensive (loss) income:












Foreign currency translation adjustment


(11,076
)


4,227


(14,541
)


7,255

Comprehensive income

$
139,464


$
150,609

$
608,061


$
621,509


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data


(dollars in thousands)




As of December 31,





2024


2023



ASSETS








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$
400,318

$
848,565


Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $18,541 at December 31, 2024, and $23,948 at December 31, 2023


751,612


799,009


Inventories


406,662


364,731


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


40,382


36,939


Total current assets


1,598,974


2,049,244











Right of use assets


189,146


204,629


Property and equipment, net


266,992


264,487


Goodwill


2,112,259


2,042,568


Other intangible assets, net


557,689


591,058


Other assets


10,366


10,865


Total assets

$
4,735,426

$
5,162,851












LIABILITIES








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$
456,446

$
469,585


Current portion of long-term debt


48,750


47,039


Accrued liabilities


191,786


187,217


Short-term operating lease liabilities


68,713


65,780


Short-term finance lease liabilities


1,487


1,917


Total current liabilities


767,182


771,538











Long-term debt


1,327,159


1,373,028


Deferred tax liabilities, net


240,343


243,930


Long-term portion of insurance reserves


57,700


58,783


Long-term operating lease liabilities


129,360


146,213


Long-term finance lease liabilities


2,618


4,150


Other liabilities


1,446


1,554


Total liabilities


2,525,808


2,599,196












EQUITY


2,209,618




2,563,655


Total liabilities and equity

$
4,735,426

$
5,162,851














As of December 31,





2024


2023



Other Financial Data








Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable

$
701,828

$
694,155


Net sales, acquisition adjusted †

$
5,409,852

$
5,258,974


Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †


13.0
%
13.2
%










† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows


(in thousands)












Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:












Net income

$
622,602


$
614,254


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization


140,491



132,878


Share-based compensation


16,579



15,838


Loss on sale of assets


1,014



2,349


Amortization of debt issuance costs


2,881



2,881


Provision for bad debt expense


15,742



6,481


Provision for inventory obsolescence


7,586



4,794


Deferred income taxes, net


(3,462
)


(7,476
)

Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:







Receivables, net


56,017



20,812


Inventories


(41,723
)


74,529


Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(3,143
)


(2,598
)

Accounts payable


(30,420
)


(8,867
)

Accrued liabilities


(5,816
)


(4,444
)

Other, net


(2,322
)


(2,022
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


776,026



849,409











Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:







Purchases of property and equipment


(69,349
)


(63,998
)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


(136,767
)


(149,154
)

Proceeds from sale of assets


2,593



14,982


Net cash used in investing activities


(203,523
)


(198,170
)










Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:







Repayment of long-term debt


(47,039
)


(40,138
)

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards


(6,107
)


(6,528
)

Exercise of stock options


3,226



3,130


Repurchase of shares of common stock


(966,352
)






Payment of contingent consideration







(300
)

Net cash used in financing activities


(1,016,272
)


(43,836
)

Impact of exchange rate changes on cash


(4,478
)


1,093


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(448,247
)


608,496


Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period


848,565



240,069


Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

$
400,318


$
848,565











Supplemental disclosure of cash paid for:







Interest
$
69,975


$
71,463


Income taxes


219,484



220,773











Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:







Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$
50,502


$
56,255


Accruals for property and equipment


1,023



912


Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock


9,444




















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Segment Data (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)


























Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,








2024



2023


Change


2024


2023



Change


Installation





















Sales

$
788,554


$
790,414



(0.2

)%

$
3,294,630


$
3,188,232




3.3

%























Operating profit, as reported

$
149,445


$
149,999




$
649,162


$
644,392






Operating margin, as reported



19.0

%



19.0

%





19.7

%



20.2

%


























Rationalization charges







41










1,923





Acquisition related costs


92



11





456



527





Operating profit, as adjusted

$
149,537


$
150,051




$
649,618


$
646,842






Operating margin, as adjusted



19.0

%



19.0

%





19.7

%



20.3

%


























Share-based compensation


258



372





976



1,496





Depreciation and amortization


19,214



18,422





75,230



69,123





EBITDA, as adjusted

$
169,009


$
168,845



0.1

%

$
725,824


$
717,461




1.2

%


EBITDA margin, as adjusted



21.4

%



21.4

%





22.0

%



22.5

%



























Specialty Distribution





















Sales

$
601,830


$
564,468



6.6

%

$
2,340,837


$
2,268,339




3.2

%























Operating profit, as reported

$
90,569


$
83,355




$
352,431


$
330,938






Operating margin, as reported



15.0

%



14.8

%





15.1

%



14.6

%


























Rationalization charges


80










(476
)









Acquisition related costs


511










525



350





Operating profit, as adjusted

$
91,160


$
83,355




$
352,480


$
331,288






Operating margin, as adjusted



15.1

%



14.8

%





15.1

%



14.6

%


























Share-based compensation


358



298





1,545



1,286





Depreciation and amortization


15,156



15,193





60,157



59,607





EBITDA, as adjusted

$
106,674


$
98,846



7.9

%

$
414,182


$
392,181




5.6

%


EBITDA margin, as adjusted



17.7

%



17.5

%





17.7

%



17.3

%





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)

























Three Months Ended December 31,






Year Ended December 31,







2024


2023



Change


2024


2023



Change


Total net sales




















Sales before eliminations

$
1,390,384


$
1,354,882






$
5,635,467


$
5,456,571





Intercompany eliminations


(78,178
)


(68,808
)






(305,664
)


(261,877
)




Net sales after eliminations

$
1,312,206


$
1,286,074




2.0

%

$
5,329,803


$
5,194,694




2.6

%






















Operating profit, as reported - segments

$
240,014


$
233,354






$
1,001,593


$
975,330





General corporate expense, net


(9,807
)


(16,787
)






(65,416
)


(52,067
)




Intercompany eliminations


(12,757
)


(11,767
)






(49,834
)


(44,438
)




Operating profit, as reported

$
217,450


$
204,800






$
886,343


$
878,825






Operating margin, as reported



16.6

%



15.9
%







16.6

%



16.9

%

























Rationalization charges


80



41







73



1,923





Acquisition related costs †


1,607



7,381







8,109



19,698





Acquisition termination fee
















23,000










Operating profit, as adjusted

$
219,137


$
212,222






$
917,525


$
900,446






Operating margin, as adjusted



16.7

%



16.5

%







17.2

%



17.3

%

























Share-based compensation


3,174



4,757







16,579



15,836





Depreciation and amortization


35,714



34,662







140,491



132,878





EBITDA, as adjusted

$
258,025


$
251,641




2.5

%

$
1,074,595


$
1,049,160




2.4

%


EBITDA margin, as adjusted



19.7

%



19.6

%







20.2

%



20.2

%

























Sales change period over period



26,132











135,109








EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period



6,384











25,435








Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales



24.4

%










18.8

%




























† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)


















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023


Net sales













Same branch:













Installation

$
769,980


$
790,414


$
3,194,945


$
3,172,854


Specialty Distribution


589,392



564,468



2,310,659



2,268,339


Eliminations


(78,178
)


(68,808
)


(305,664
)


(261,877
)

Total same branch

$
1,281,194


$
1,286,074


$
5,199,940


$
5,179,316
















Acquisitions (a):













Installation

$
18,574


$




$
99,685


$




Specialty Distribution


12,438








30,178







Total acquisitions

$
31,012


$




$
129,863


$


















Dispositions (b):













Installation

$




$




$




$
15,378


Total dispositions

$




$




$




$
15,378


Total net sales

$
1,312,206


$
1,286,074


$
5,329,803


$
5,194,694

















EBITDA, as adjusted













Same branch

$
253,145


$
251,641


$
1,054,680


$
1,046,120


Acquisitions (a)


4,880








19,915







Dispositions (b)

















3,040


Total

$
258,025


$
251,641


$
1,074,595


$
1,049,160

















EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales













Same branch (c)


19.8

%




20.3

%



Acquisitions (d)


15.7

%




15.3

%



Total (e)


19.7

%

19.6

%
20.2

%

20.2

%
















As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales













Same branch (f)


NM






41.5

%



Acquisitions (d)


15.7

%




15.3

%



Total (g)


24.4

%




18.8

%

















(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months

(b) Represents operating results in prior period previously classified as same branch

(c) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales

(d) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales

(e) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales

(f) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales

(g) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales

NM Not Meaningful















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)


















Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023



Gross Profit Reconciliation




























Net sales


$

1,312,206



$

1,286,074



$

5,329,803



$

5,194,694

















Gross profit, as reported


$

392,033



$

391,116



$

1,624,918



$

1,603,820


Acquisition related costs






















Gross profit, as adjusted


$

392,033



$

391,116



$

1,624,918



$

1,603,820
















Gross margin, as reported


29.9
%


30.4
%


30.5
%


30.9
%

Gross margin, as adjusted


29.9
%


30.4
%


30.5
%


30.9
%

















Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation




























Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported


$

174,583



$

186,316



$

738,575



$

724,995
















Rationalization charges


80



41



73



1,923


Acquisition related costs


1,607



7,381



8,109



19,698


Acquisition termination fee












23,000








Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted


$

172,896



$

178,894



$

707,393



$

703,374


















Operating Profit Reconciliation




























Operating profit, as reported


$

217,450



$

204,800



$

886,343



$

878,825
















Rationalization charges


80



41



73



1,923


Acquisition related costs


1,607



7,381



8,109



19,698


Acquisition termination fee












23,000








Operating profit, as adjusted


$

219,137



$

212,222



$

917,525



$

900,446
















Operating margin, as reported


16.6
%

15.9
%


16.6
%


16.9
%

Operating margin, as adjusted


16.7
%

16.5
%


17.2
%


17.3
%

















Income Per Common Share Reconciliation




























Income before income taxes, as reported


$

202,721



$

194,342



$

840,788



$

825,483
















Rationalization charges


80



41



73



1,923


Acquisition related costs


1,607



7,381



8,109



19,698


Acquisition termination fee












23,000








Income before income taxes, as adjusted



204,408




201,764




871,970




847,104
















Tax rate at 26.0%


(53,146
)


(52,459
)


(226,712
)


(220,247
)


Income, as adjusted


$

151,262



$

149,305



$

645,258



$

626,857

















Income per common share, as adjusted


$

5.13



$

4.69



$

21.03



$

19.73
















Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


29,485,271



31,805,569



30,679,660



31,776,901











































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)













(in thousands)




























Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024


2023


2024


2023


Net income, as reported


$

150,540


$

146,382


$

622,602


$

614,254

Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:












Interest expense and other, net


14,729


10,458


45,555


53,342

Income tax expense


52,181


47,960


218,186


211,229

Depreciation and amortization


35,714


34,662


140,491


132,878

Share-based compensation


3,174


4,757


16,579


15,836

Rationalization charges


80


41


73


1,923

Acquisition related costs


1,607


7,381


8,109


19,698

Acquisition termination fee










23,000





EBITDA, as adjusted


$

258,025


$

251,641


$

1,074,595


$

1,049,160














Proforma acquisition EBITDA

(a)








11,395




Proforma TTM EBITDA, as adjusted








$

1,085,990
















(a) Represents the trailing twelve months proforma impact of acquisitions completed in 2024.



























































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)


(in thousands)



2024


Year Ended



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


December 31, 2024

Net sales
$
1,278,717

$
1,365,612

$
1,373,268

$
1,312,206

$
5,329,803

Acquisitions proforma adjustment †

35,308


22,616


13,363


8,762


80,049

Net sales, acquisition adjusted
$
1,314,025

$
1,388,228

$
1,386,631

$
1,320,968

$
5,409,852































† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches









































































































































TopBuild Corp.


2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)


(in millions)










Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025




Low



High


Estimated net income, as reported
$
519.0

$
640.0

Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:





Interest expense and other, net

55.0


49.0

Income tax expense

182.0


225.0

Depreciation and amortization

148.0


143.0

Share-based compensation

20.0


17.0

Acquisition related costs & rationalization charges

1.0


1.0


Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
$
925.0

$
1,075.0









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

BLD

