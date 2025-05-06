Stocks
BLD

TopBuild Corp. Reports 3.6% Decline in First Quarter Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Margin at 19.0%

May 06, 2025 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

TopBuild Corp. reported a 3.6% sales decline in Q1 2025, driven by reduced installation sales, but showed profit margins remained stable.

Quiver AI Summary

TopBuild Corp. reported a 3.6% decline in first-quarter sales to $1.23 billion, primarily due to a 6.7% drop in installation sales, although Specialty Distribution showed a 2.6% increase. The company achieved an adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%. CEO Robert Buck expressed optimism despite economic uncertainties, noting strong bidding activity and a solid backlog in commercial and industrial projects. TopBuild is focused on aligning its cost structure with demand, continuing strategic investments, and prioritizing acquisitions with its free cash flow. During the quarter, the company returned $215.6 million to shareholders through a share repurchase program. Overall, the outlook for the rest of the year remains positive, reflecting strong underlying housing demand in the U.S. and favorable commercial market trends.

Potential Positives

  • Specialty Distribution segment grew by 2.6%, indicating strong performance in commercial and industrial projects.
  • TopBuild continued to prioritize acquisitions, having recently acquired Seal-Rite Insulation, which adds approximately $15 million in annual revenue.
  • The company returned $215.6 million to shareholders through its share repurchase program, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to investors.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% reflects healthy profitability despite a decline in overall sales.

Potential Negatives

  • First quarter sales declined 3.6%, indicating potential challenges in market demand.
  • Installation sales specifically dropped 6.7%, reflecting difficulties in the residential construction sector.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7.5% compared to the previous year, signaling a decline in profitability despite strong market fundamentals.

FAQ

What were TopBuild Corp.'s first quarter 2025 sales figures?

TopBuild Corp. reported sales of $1.23 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 3.6% from the previous year.

How did the Installation and Specialty Distribution segments perform?

Installation sales declined 6.7%, while Specialty Distribution experienced growth of 2.6% in the first quarter of 2025.

What was TopBuild's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter?

The company delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% in the first quarter of 2025.

What steps is TopBuild taking in response to the economic environment?

TopBuild is aligning its cost structure with demand, making targeted investments, and focusing on operational improvements.

What is TopBuild's outlook for the full year of 2025?

TopBuild confirmed its full-year guidance, estimating sales between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion for 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$BLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLD forecast page.

Full Release




First quarter sales declined 3.6% to $1.23 billion




Installation sales declined 6.7%, offset in part by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6%




Delivered adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TopBuild Corp.


(NYSE:BLD)

a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations,” said Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild. “While total sales declined 3.6%, we are encouraged by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6% as commercial and industrial projects have moved forward and our bidding activity and backlog are solid. Installation segment sales declined 6.7%, a reflection of the slow start to the year in new residential construction. Our profitability continues to be healthy, as we delivered first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%.






“While there is uncertainty in the near-term economic environment, we are confident in our ability to adapt our business and outperform in a changing environment. We are taking steps to align our cost structure with the current demand landscape, while we continue to make targeted investments across our business, drive operational improvements and work together to turn challenges into opportunities. We are optimistic around the mid-term and long-term fundamentals for TopBuild, as underlying demand for housing in the United States is strong, and we see positive trends in the commercial and industrial end markets.






“Acquisitions continue to be our number one priority for our free cash flow, and we are disciplined as we evaluate M&A opportunities and deploy capital to generate strong returns. In the first quarter, we returned $215.6




million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program,” concluded Mr. Buck.







Financial Highlights



(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2024)

























































































































































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025







Reported


Adjusted


($ in thousands)


2025



2024




2025



2024


Sales

$


1,233,278


$


1,278,717



$


1,233,278


$


1,278,717


Gross Profit

$


351,473


$


387,150



$


364,976


$


387,150


Gross Margin


28.5


%



30.3


%




29.6


%



30.3


%


SG&A

$


173,984


$


172,642



$


170,829


$


172,716


SG&A as % of Sales


14.1


%



13.5


%




13.9


%



13.5


%


Operating Profit

$


177,489


$


214,508



$


194,147


$


214,434


Operating Margin


14.4


%



16.8


%




15.7


%



16.8


%


Net Income

$


123,385


$


152,381



$


135,147


$


153,122


Net Income per diluted share

$


4.23


$


4.79



$


4.63


$


4.81


EBITDA




$


234,759


$


253,818


EBITDA Margin





19.0


%



19.8


%








































































































































Sales Drivers
















Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


($ in millions)


Installation


Specialty Distribution


TopBuild, net of eliminations


Sales


$


746



$


560



$


1,233

Sales Drivers






Volume


(9.6%)



(2.2%)



(7.4%)

Price


1.1%



1.4%



1.2%

M&A


1.8%



3.4%



2.6%


Total Sales Change



(6.7%)




2.6%




(3.6%)





































































Segment Profitability







Three Months Ended March 31, 2025


($ in thousands)

Installation

Specialty Distribution


Operating Profit

$


129,616

$


69,059


Operating Margin

17.4


%

12.3


%


Adj. Operating Profit

$


138,040

$


75,964


Adj. Operating Margin

18.5


%

13.6


%


Adj. EBITDA

$


157,556

$


91,366


Adj. EBITDA Margin

21.1


%

16.3


%






Capital Allocation




2025 Acquisitions



In the first quarter, TopBuild announced the acquisition of Seal-Rite Insulation, based in Omaha, Neb., a fiberglass and spray foam insulation installer for the residential and commercial end markets in Omaha and Lincoln for over 25 years. The business generates approximately $15 million in annual revenue and the transaction was completed in April.




Share Repurchases



During the first quarter, TopBuild repurchased 693,881 shares totaling $215.6 million. Availability for share repurchases at the end of the quarter totaled $972.4 million.




2025 Outlook



1




TopBuild confirmed its full year outlook issued in February, noting that the guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.





























($ in millions)



2025 Outlook

Low

High

Sales
$
5,050
$
5,350

Adjusted EBITDA
$
925
$
1,075






1


This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.




Sustainability Report



The Company also announced that it published its 2024 Sustainability Report, which is available by visiting the

Sustainability

section of the TopBuild website.




Conference Call



A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 6

th

, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s


website


at

www.topbuild.com

shortly before the call begins.




About TopBuild



TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at

www.topbuild.com

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at

www.topbuild.com

.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods.  These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.




(tables follow)







TopBuild Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)











Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024

Net sales

$
1,233,278


$
1,278,717

Cost of sales


881,805



891,567

Gross profit


351,473



387,150








Selling, general, and administrative expense


173,984



172,642

Operating profit


177,489



214,508








Other income (expense), net:






Interest expense


(16,602
)


(18,795
)

Other, net


5,086



11,282

Other expense, net


(11,516
)


(7,513
)

Income before income taxes


165,973



206,995








Income tax expense


(42,588
)


(54,614
)

Net income

$
123,385


$
152,381









Net income per common share:






Basic

$
4.25


$
4.82

Diluted

$
4.23


$
4.79









Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic


29,028,234



31,641,454

Diluted


29,174,892



31,843,818




































































































TopBuild Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)


(in thousands)












Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024

Net income

$
123,385


$
152,381

Other comprehensive income (loss):







Foreign currency translation adjustment


229



(4,092
)

Comprehensive income

$
123,614


$
148,289











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)




As of




March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$
308,811

$
400,318

Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $21,257 at March 31, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024


748,726


751,612

Inventories


406,057


406,662

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


30,723


40,382

Total current assets


1,494,317


1,598,974









Right of use assets


178,948


189,146

Property and equipment, net


259,691


266,992

Goodwill


2,113,416


2,112,259

Other intangible assets, net


539,582


557,689

Other assets


10,342


10,366

Total assets

$
4,596,296

$
4,735,426










LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$
422,786

$
456,446

Current portion of long-term debt


52,500


48,750

Accrued liabilities


193,599


191,786

Short-term operating lease liabilities


68,257


68,713

Short-term finance lease liabilities


1,365


1,487

Total current liabilities


738,507


767,182









Long-term debt


1,312,879


1,327,159

Deferred tax liabilities, net


238,248


240,343

Long-term portion of insurance reserves


57,728


57,700

Long-term operating lease liabilities


129,243


129,360

Long-term finance lease liabilities


2,312


2,618

Other liabilities


1,355


1,446

Total liabilities


2,480,272


2,525,808










EQUITY


2,116,024




2,209,618

Total liabilities and equity

$
4,596,296

$
4,735,426












As of March 31,




2025


2024


Other Financial Data







Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable

$
731,997

$
736,414

Net sales, acquisition adjusted †

$
5,329,105

$
5,272,731

Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †


13.7
%
14.0
%









† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)







(in thousands)
















Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024


Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:











Net income

$
123,385


$
152,381

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization


35,791



34,257

Share-based compensation


5,042



5,127

Loss (gain) on sale of assets


829



(561
)

Amortization of debt issuance costs


720



720

Provision for bad debt expense


3,666



4,464

Provision for inventory obsolescence


2,820



2,902

Impairment losses


9,868






Deferred income taxes, net


(1,822
)


(240
)

Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:






Receivables, net


(1,118
)


(28,486
)

Inventories


(2,215
)


(12,056
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


9,646



7,541

Accounts payable


(32,342
)


(2,659
)

Accrued liabilities


(1,050
)


16,170

Other, net


(631
)


(783
)

Net cash provided by operating activities


152,589



178,777









Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:






Purchases of property and equipment


(13,395
)


(19,881
)

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired


294



(22,240
)

Proceeds from sale of assets


248



1,608

Net cash used in investing activities


(12,853
)


(40,513
)









Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:






Repayment of long-term debt


(11,250
)


(12,059
)

Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards


(4,466
)


(6,059
)

Exercise of stock options







1,020

Repurchase of shares of common stock


(215,628
)





Net cash used in financing activities


(231,344
)


(17,098
)

Impact of exchange rate changes on cash


101



(922
)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(91,507
)


120,244

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period


400,318



848,565

Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

$
308,811


$
968,809









Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:






Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities

$
17,547


$
13,737

Accruals for property and equipment


444



307

Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock


2,156


























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Segment Data (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,








2025



2024



Change


Installation










Sales

$
745,533

$
798,743




(6.7

)

%












Operating profit, as reported

$
129,616

$
156,757






Operating margin, as reported



17.4

%


19.6


%














Rationalization charges


8,281









Acquisition related costs


143


45





Operating profit, as adjusted

$
138,040

$
156,802






Operating margin, as adjusted



18.5

%


19.6


%














Share-based compensation


349


330





Depreciation and amortization


19,167


18,267





EBITDA, as adjusted

$
157,556

$
175,399




(10.2

)

%


EBITDA margin, as adjusted



21.1

%


22.0


%















Specialty Distribution










Sales

$
559,804

$
545,794




2.6


%












Operating profit, as reported

$
69,059

$
77,579






Operating margin, as reported



12.3

%


14.2


%














Rationalization charges


6,868


(750
)




Acquisition related costs


37









Operating profit, as adjusted

$
75,964

$
76,829






Operating margin, as adjusted



13.6

%


14.1


%














Share-based compensation


463


433





Depreciation and amortization


14,939


14,836





EBITDA, as adjusted

$
91,366

$
92,098




(0.8

)

%


EBITDA margin, as adjusted



16.3

%


16.9


%
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.











Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)











(dollars in thousands)
























Three Months Ended March 31,







2025



2024




Change


Total net sales










Sales before eliminations

$
1,305,337


$
1,344,537





Intercompany eliminations


(72,059
)


(65,820
)




Net sales after eliminations

$
1,233,278


$
1,278,717




(3.6

)

%












Operating profit, as reported - segments

$
198,675


$
234,336





General corporate expense, net


(9,259
)


(9,067
)




Intercompany eliminations


(11,927
)


(10,761
)




Operating profit, as reported

$
177,489


$
214,508






Operating margin, as reported



14.4


%


16.8


%














Rationalization charges


15,358



(750
)




Acquisition related costs †


1,300



676





Operating profit, as adjusted

$
194,147


$
214,434






Operating margin, as adjusted



15.7


%


16.8


%














Share-based compensation


5,042



5,127





Depreciation and amortization


35,570



34,257





EBITDA, as adjusted

$
234,759


$
253,818




(7.5

)

%


EBITDA margin, as adjusted



19.0


%


19.8


%














Sales change period over period



(45,439

)







EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period



(19,059

)







Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales



(41.9

)

%

















† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
















































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)












Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024



Net sales







Same branch:







Installation

$
730,825


$
798,743


Specialty Distribution


541,258



545,794


Eliminations


(72,059
)


(65,820
)

Total same branch

$
1,200,024


$
1,278,717










Acquisitions (a):







Installation

$
14,708


$




Specialty Distribution


18,546







Total acquisitions

$
33,254


$




Total net sales

$
1,233,278


$
1,278,717











EBITDA, as adjusted







Same branch

$
229,915


$
253,818


Acquisitions (a)


4,844







Total

$
234,759


$
253,818











EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales







Same branch (b)


19.2

%



Acquisitions (c)


14.6

%



Total (d)


19.0

%

19.8

%










As Adjusted Incremental/(Decremental) EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales







Same branch (e)


(30.4
)




Acquisitions (c)


14.6

%



Total (f)


(41.9
)
%











(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months

(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales

(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales

(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales

(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales

(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales



















































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)


(dollars in thousands)















Three Months Ended March 31,







2025


2024


Change

Residential:










Same branch (a)

$
754,824

$
834,843



(9.6

)

%

Acquisitions


14,927








Total Residential sales


769,751


834,843



(7.8

)

%












Commercial/Industrial:










Same branch (a)

$
445,200

$
443,874



0.3


%

Acquisitions


18,327








Total Commercial/Industrial sales


463,527


443,874



4.4


%

Total net sales

$
1,233,278

$
1,278,717



(3.6

)

%












(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months






































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)


(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)












Three Months Ended March 31,




2025



2024




Gross Profit Reconciliation
















Net sales


$

1,233,278



$

1,278,717











Gross profit, as reported


$

351,473



$

387,150










Rationalization charges


13,503








Gross profit, as adjusted


$

364,976



$

387,150










Gross margin, as reported


28.5

%
30.3

%

Gross margin, as adjusted


29.6

%
30.3

%











Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
















Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported


$

173,984



$

172,642










Rationalization charges


1,855



(750
)

Acquisition related costs


1,300



676



Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted


$

170,829



$

172,716












Operating Profit Reconciliation
















Operating profit, as reported


$

177,489



$

214,508










Rationalization charges


15,358



(750
)

Acquisition related costs


1,300



676



Operating profit, as adjusted


$

194,147



$

214,434










Operating margin, as reported


14.4

%
16.8

%

Operating margin, as adjusted


15.7

%
16.8

%











Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
















Income before income taxes, as reported


$

165,973



$

206,995










Rationalization charges


15,358



(750
)

Acquisition related costs


1,300



676



Income before income taxes, as adjusted



182,631




206,921










Tax rate at 26.0%


(47,484
)


(53,799
)


Income, as adjusted


$

135,147



$

153,122











Income per common share, as adjusted


$

4.63



$

4.81










Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


29,174,892



31,843,818


















































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)


(in thousands)











Three Months Ended March 31,




2025


2024


Net income, as reported


$

123,385


$

152,381

Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:






Interest expense and other, net


11,516


7,513

Income tax expense


42,588


54,614

Depreciation and amortization


35,570


34,257

Share-based compensation


5,042


5,127

Rationalization charges


15,358


(750
)

Acquisition related costs


1,300


676


EBITDA, as adjusted


$

234,759


$

253,818




































































































































TopBuild Corp.


Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)


(in thousands)



2024


2025


Trailing Twelve Months Ended



Q2


Q3


Q4


Q1


March 31, 2025

Net sales
$
1,365,612

$
1,373,268

$
1,312,206

$
1,233,278

$
5,284,364

Acquisitions proforma adjustment †

22,616


13,363


8,762






44,741

Net sales, acquisition adjusted
$
1,388,228

$
1,386,631

$
1,320,968

$
1,233,278

$
5,329,105
















† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches


















































































































































TopBuild Corp.


2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)


(in millions)










Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025




Low



High


Estimated net income, as reported

$
508.0

$
630.0

Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:





Interest expense and other, net

54.0


48.0

Income tax expense

179.0


221.0

Depreciation and amortization

147.0


142.0

Share-based compensation

20.0


17.0

Rationalization charges

15.0


15.0

Acquisition related costs

2.0


2.0


Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted

$
925.0

$
1,075.0









This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



 



This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

                                                      
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

                  

      

    

      





  

  
    
                
          




  

        Tags
      

  
Stocks





  


                

                          

                                

              

                
      
      
                                                                                                                                        
            

                  
        
                                            
                                                                
                
              


                  



            




            





        

        Quiver Quantitative logo
      

    

    
                        




  Quiver Quantitative



                  
    Contributor
  

  

                

  

    

  Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets->

  Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data->

  Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets->

            




  More articles by this author->



    


    

  







      






      
    
              

            

                  

                  

            

  
      

      

      

      


    
    



    

  



      

      

      


    
    



    

  



    

  



  
      



    
    








  









  

    
Stocks mentioned

  


  

        



  BLD
  



      






  

  
      



    
    







  


          

              

    

  

  




                  

  

    

    

      


                  

            
            








              


  
More Related Articles
  



            








          
                                    
                      
                  



	
	

		

			Info icon
			
This data feed is not available at this time.

		

	


	

      





                
    

        

                            
                    
                    
                
                            

                    
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

            
                

                                    
                        
                        
                    
                                                    

                        

    

        
            Data is currently not available
        
    





  	


	
    
		
  • 
			
    
				
    
				
										
				
				
    
					
											
						
									
    
			
    
							
    
									
    
					
    • 
	


  
	



    
  
    
          

        
                  

            


  

  





    

          




  Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.