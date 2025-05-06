TopBuild Corp. Reports 3.6% Decline in First Quarter Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Margin at 19.0%

TopBuild Corp. reported a 3.6% sales decline in Q1 2025, driven by reduced installation sales, but showed profit margins remained stable.
TopBuild Corp. reported a 3.6% decline in first-quarter sales to $1.23 billion, primarily due to a 6.7% drop in installation sales, although Specialty Distribution showed a 2.6% increase. The company achieved an adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%. CEO Robert Buck expressed optimism despite economic uncertainties, noting strong bidding activity and a solid backlog in commercial and industrial projects. TopBuild is focused on aligning its cost structure with demand, continuing strategic investments, and prioritizing acquisitions with its free cash flow. During the quarter, the company returned $215.6 million to shareholders through a share repurchase program. Overall, the outlook for the rest of the year remains positive, reflecting strong underlying housing demand in the U.S. and favorable commercial market trends.
Potential Positives
- Specialty Distribution segment grew by 2.6%, indicating strong performance in commercial and industrial projects.
- TopBuild continued to prioritize acquisitions, having recently acquired Seal-Rite Insulation, which adds approximately $15 million in annual revenue.
- The company returned $215.6 million to shareholders through its share repurchase program, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to investors.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% reflects healthy profitability despite a decline in overall sales.
Potential Negatives
- First quarter sales declined 3.6%, indicating potential challenges in market demand.
- Installation sales specifically dropped 6.7%, reflecting difficulties in the residential construction sector.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7.5% compared to the previous year, signaling a decline in profitability despite strong market fundamentals.
FAQ
What were TopBuild Corp.'s first quarter 2025 sales figures?
TopBuild Corp. reported sales of $1.23 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 3.6% from the previous year.
How did the Installation and Specialty Distribution segments perform?
Installation sales declined 6.7%, while Specialty Distribution experienced growth of 2.6% in the first quarter of 2025.
What was TopBuild's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter?
The company delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% in the first quarter of 2025.
What steps is TopBuild taking in response to the economic environment?
TopBuild is aligning its cost structure with demand, making targeted investments, and focusing on operational improvements.
What is TopBuild's outlook for the full year of 2025?
TopBuild confirmed its full-year guidance, estimating sales between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion for 2025.
First quarter sales declined 3.6% to $1.23 billion
Installation sales declined 6.7%, offset in part by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6%
Delivered adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
TopBuild Corp.
(NYSE:BLD)
a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations,” said Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild. “While total sales declined 3.6%, we are encouraged by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6% as commercial and industrial projects have moved forward and our bidding activity and backlog are solid. Installation segment sales declined 6.7%, a reflection of the slow start to the year in new residential construction. Our profitability continues to be healthy, as we delivered first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%.
“While there is uncertainty in the near-term economic environment, we are confident in our ability to adapt our business and outperform in a changing environment. We are taking steps to align our cost structure with the current demand landscape, while we continue to make targeted investments across our business, drive operational improvements and work together to turn challenges into opportunities. We are optimistic around the mid-term and long-term fundamentals for TopBuild, as underlying demand for housing in the United States is strong, and we see positive trends in the commercial and industrial end markets.
“Acquisitions continue to be our number one priority for our free cash flow, and we are disciplined as we evaluate M&A opportunities and deploy capital to generate strong returns. In the first quarter, we returned $215.6
million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program,” concluded Mr. Buck.
Financial Highlights
(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2024)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
Reported
Adjusted
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Sales
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
Gross Profit
$
351,473
$
387,150
$
364,976
$
387,150
Gross Margin
28.5
%
30.3
%
29.6
%
30.3
%
SG&A
$
173,984
$
172,642
$
170,829
$
172,716
SG&A as % of Sales
14.1
%
13.5
%
13.9
%
13.5
%
Operating Profit
$
177,489
$
214,508
$
194,147
$
214,434
Operating Margin
14.4
%
16.8
%
15.7
%
16.8
%
Net Income
$
123,385
$
152,381
$
135,147
$
153,122
Net Income per diluted share
$
4.23
$
4.79
$
4.63
$
4.81
EBITDA
$
234,759
$
253,818
EBITDA Margin
19.0
%
19.8
%
Sales Drivers
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
($ in millions)
Installation
Specialty Distribution
TopBuild, net of eliminations
Sales
$
746
$
560
$
1,233
Sales Drivers
Volume
(9.6%)
(2.2%)
(7.4%)
Price
1.1%
1.4%
1.2%
M&A
1.8%
3.4%
2.6%
Total Sales Change
(6.7%)
2.6%
(3.6%)
Segment Profitability
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
Installation
Specialty Distribution
Operating Profit
$
129,616
$
69,059
Operating Margin
17.4
%
12.3
%
Adj. Operating Profit
$
138,040
$
75,964
Adj. Operating Margin
18.5
%
13.6
%
Adj. EBITDA
$
157,556
$
91,366
Adj. EBITDA Margin
21.1
%
16.3
%
Capital Allocation
2025 Acquisitions
In the first quarter, TopBuild announced the acquisition of Seal-Rite Insulation, based in Omaha, Neb., a fiberglass and spray foam insulation installer for the residential and commercial end markets in Omaha and Lincoln for over 25 years. The business generates approximately $15 million in annual revenue and the transaction was completed in April.
Share Repurchases
During the first quarter, TopBuild repurchased 693,881 shares totaling $215.6 million. Availability for share repurchases at the end of the quarter totaled $972.4 million.
2025 Outlook
1
TopBuild confirmed its full year outlook issued in February, noting that the guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.
($ in millions)
2025 Outlook
Low
High
Sales
$
5,050
$
5,350
Adjusted EBITDA
$
925
$
1,075
1
This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.
Sustainability Report
The Company also announced that it published its 2024 Sustainability Report, which is available by visiting the
Sustainability
section of the TopBuild website.
Conference Call
A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 6
th
, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s
website
at
www.topbuild.com
shortly before the call begins.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at
www.topbuild.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at
www.topbuild.com
.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
(tables follow)
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
Cost of sales
881,805
891,567
Gross profit
351,473
387,150
Selling, general, and administrative expense
173,984
172,642
Operating profit
177,489
214,508
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
(16,602
)
(18,795
)
Other, net
5,086
11,282
Other expense, net
(11,516
)
(7,513
)
Income before income taxes
165,973
206,995
Income tax expense
(42,588
)
(54,614
)
Net income
$
123,385
$
152,381
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
4.25
$
4.82
Diluted
$
4.23
$
4.79
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
29,028,234
31,641,454
Diluted
29,174,892
31,843,818
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net income
$
123,385
$
152,381
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
229
(4,092
)
Comprehensive income
$
123,614
$
148,289
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
As of
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
308,811
$
400,318
Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $21,257 at March 31, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024
748,726
751,612
Inventories
406,057
406,662
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,723
40,382
Total current assets
1,494,317
1,598,974
Right of use assets
178,948
189,146
Property and equipment, net
259,691
266,992
Goodwill
2,113,416
2,112,259
Other intangible assets, net
539,582
557,689
Other assets
10,342
10,366
Total assets
$
4,596,296
$
4,735,426
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
422,786
$
456,446
Current portion of long-term debt
52,500
48,750
Accrued liabilities
193,599
191,786
Short-term operating lease liabilities
68,257
68,713
Short-term finance lease liabilities
1,365
1,487
Total current liabilities
738,507
767,182
Long-term debt
1,312,879
1,327,159
Deferred tax liabilities, net
238,248
240,343
Long-term portion of insurance reserves
57,728
57,700
Long-term operating lease liabilities
129,243
129,360
Long-term finance lease liabilities
2,312
2,618
Other liabilities
1,355
1,446
Total liabilities
2,480,272
2,525,808
EQUITY
2,116,024
2,209,618
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,596,296
$
4,735,426
As of March 31,
2025
2024
Other Financial Data
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable
$
731,997
$
736,414
Net sales, acquisition adjusted †
$
5,329,105
$
5,272,731
Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †
13.7
%
14.0
%
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:
Net income
$
123,385
$
152,381
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
35,791
34,257
Share-based compensation
5,042
5,127
Loss (gain) on sale of assets
829
(561
)
Amortization of debt issuance costs
720
720
Provision for bad debt expense
3,666
4,464
Provision for inventory obsolescence
2,820
2,902
Impairment losses
9,868
—
Deferred income taxes, net
(1,822
)
(240
)
Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:
Receivables, net
(1,118
)
(28,486
)
Inventories
(2,215
)
(12,056
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,646
7,541
Accounts payable
(32,342
)
(2,659
)
Accrued liabilities
(1,050
)
16,170
Other, net
(631
)
(783
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
152,589
178,777
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(13,395
)
(19,881
)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
294
(22,240
)
Proceeds from sale of assets
248
1,608
Net cash used in investing activities
(12,853
)
(40,513
)
Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:
Repayment of long-term debt
(11,250
)
(12,059
)
Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards
(4,466
)
(6,059
)
Exercise of stock options
—
1,020
Repurchase of shares of common stock
(215,628
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(231,344
)
(17,098
)
Impact of exchange rate changes on cash
101
(922
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(91,507
)
120,244
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period
400,318
848,565
Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
$
308,811
$
968,809
Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:
Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
$
17,547
$
13,737
Accruals for property and equipment
444
307
Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock
2,156
—
TopBuild Corp.
Segment Data (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Installation
Sales
$
745,533
$
798,743
(6.7
)
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
129,616
$
156,757
Operating margin, as reported
17.4
%
19.6
%
Rationalization charges
8,281
—
Acquisition related costs
143
45
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
138,040
$
156,802
Operating margin, as adjusted
18.5
%
19.6
%
Share-based compensation
349
330
Depreciation and amortization
19,167
18,267
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
157,556
$
175,399
(10.2
)
%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
21.1
%
22.0
%
Specialty Distribution
Sales
$
559,804
$
545,794
2.6
%
Operating profit, as reported
$
69,059
$
77,579
Operating margin, as reported
12.3
%
14.2
%
Rationalization charges
6,868
(750
)
Acquisition related costs
37
—
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
75,964
$
76,829
Operating margin, as adjusted
13.6
%
14.1
%
Share-based compensation
463
433
Depreciation and amortization
14,939
14,836
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
91,366
$
92,098
(0.8
)
%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
16.3
%
16.9
%
TopBuild Corp.
Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Total net sales
Sales before eliminations
$
1,305,337
$
1,344,537
Intercompany eliminations
(72,059
)
(65,820
)
Net sales after eliminations
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
(3.6
)
%
Operating profit, as reported - segments
$
198,675
$
234,336
General corporate expense, net
(9,259
)
(9,067
)
Intercompany eliminations
(11,927
)
(10,761
)
Operating profit, as reported
$
177,489
$
214,508
Operating margin, as reported
14.4
%
16.8
%
Rationalization charges
15,358
(750
)
Acquisition related costs †
1,300
676
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
194,147
$
214,434
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.7
%
16.8
%
Share-based compensation
5,042
5,127
Depreciation and amortization
35,570
34,257
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
234,759
$
253,818
(7.5
)
%
EBITDA margin, as adjusted
19.0
%
19.8
%
Sales change period over period
(45,439
)
EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period
(19,059
)
Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales
(41.9
)
%
† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net sales
Same branch:
Installation
$
730,825
$
798,743
Specialty Distribution
541,258
545,794
Eliminations
(72,059
)
(65,820
)
Total same branch
$
1,200,024
$
1,278,717
Acquisitions (a):
Installation
$
14,708
$
—
Specialty Distribution
18,546
—
Total acquisitions
$
33,254
$
—
Total net sales
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
EBITDA, as adjusted
Same branch
$
229,915
$
253,818
Acquisitions (a)
4,844
—
Total
$
234,759
$
253,818
EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales
Same branch (b)
19.2
%
Acquisitions (c)
14.6
%
Total (d)
19.0
%
19.8
%
As Adjusted Incremental/(Decremental) EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales
Same branch (e)
(30.4
)
Acquisitions (c)
14.6
%
Total (f)
(41.9
)
%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales
(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales
(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales
(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales
(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales
TopBuild Corp.
Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Change
Residential:
Same branch (a)
$
754,824
$
834,843
(9.6
)
%
Acquisitions
14,927
—
Total Residential sales
769,751
834,843
(7.8
)
%
Commercial/Industrial:
Same branch (a)
$
445,200
$
443,874
0.3
%
Acquisitions
18,327
—
Total Commercial/Industrial sales
463,527
443,874
4.4
%
Total net sales
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
(3.6
)
%
(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months
TopBuild Corp.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Gross Profit Reconciliation
Net sales
$
1,233,278
$
1,278,717
Gross profit, as reported
$
351,473
$
387,150
Rationalization charges
13,503
—
Gross profit, as adjusted
$
364,976
$
387,150
Gross margin, as reported
28.5
%
30.3
%
Gross margin, as adjusted
29.6
%
30.3
%
Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported
$
173,984
$
172,642
Rationalization charges
1,855
(750
)
Acquisition related costs
1,300
676
Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted
$
170,829
$
172,716
Operating Profit Reconciliation
Operating profit, as reported
$
177,489
$
214,508
Rationalization charges
15,358
(750
)
Acquisition related costs
1,300
676
Operating profit, as adjusted
$
194,147
$
214,434
Operating margin, as reported
14.4
%
16.8
%
Operating margin, as adjusted
15.7
%
16.8
%
Income Per Common Share Reconciliation
Income before income taxes, as reported
$
165,973
$
206,995
Rationalization charges
15,358
(750
)
Acquisition related costs
1,300
676
Income before income taxes, as adjusted
182,631
206,921
Tax rate at 26.0%
(47,484
)
(53,799
)
Income, as adjusted
$
135,147
$
153,122
Income per common share, as adjusted
$
4.63
$
4.81
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
29,174,892
31,843,818
TopBuild Corp.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
Net income, as reported
$
123,385
$
152,381
Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
11,516
7,513
Income tax expense
42,588
54,614
Depreciation and amortization
35,570
34,257
Share-based compensation
5,042
5,127
Rationalization charges
15,358
(750
)
Acquisition related costs
1,300
676
EBITDA, as adjusted
$
234,759
$
253,818
TopBuild Corp.
Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
2024
2025
Trailing Twelve Months Ended
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
March 31, 2025
Net sales
$
1,365,612
$
1,373,268
$
1,312,206
$
1,233,278
$
5,284,364
Acquisitions proforma adjustment †
22,616
13,363
8,762
—
44,741
Net sales, acquisition adjusted
$
1,388,228
$
1,386,631
$
1,320,968
$
1,233,278
$
5,329,105
† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches
TopBuild Corp.
2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)
(in millions)
Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025
Low
High
Estimated net income, as reported
$
508.0
$
630.0
Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:
Interest expense and other, net
54.0
48.0
Income tax expense
179.0
221.0
Depreciation and amortization
147.0
142.0
Share-based compensation
20.0
17.0
Rationalization charges
15.0
15.0
Acquisition related costs
2.0
2.0
Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted
$
925.0
$
1,075.0
