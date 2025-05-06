TopBuild Corp. Reports 3.6% Decline in First Quarter Sales, Adjusted EBITDA Margin at 19.0%

TopBuild Corp. reported a 3.6% sales decline in Q1 2025, driven by reduced installation sales, but showed profit margins remained stable.

TopBuild Corp. reported a 3.6% decline in first-quarter sales to $1.23 billion, primarily due to a 6.7% drop in installation sales, although Specialty Distribution showed a 2.6% increase. The company achieved an adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%. CEO Robert Buck expressed optimism despite economic uncertainties, noting strong bidding activity and a solid backlog in commercial and industrial projects. TopBuild is focused on aligning its cost structure with demand, continuing strategic investments, and prioritizing acquisitions with its free cash flow. During the quarter, the company returned $215.6 million to shareholders through a share repurchase program. Overall, the outlook for the rest of the year remains positive, reflecting strong underlying housing demand in the U.S. and favorable commercial market trends.

Potential Positives

Specialty Distribution segment grew by 2.6%, indicating strong performance in commercial and industrial projects.

TopBuild continued to prioritize acquisitions, having recently acquired Seal-Rite Insulation, which adds approximately $15 million in annual revenue.

The company returned $215.6 million to shareholders through its share repurchase program, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% reflects healthy profitability despite a decline in overall sales.

Potential Negatives

First quarter sales declined 3.6%, indicating potential challenges in market demand.

Installation sales specifically dropped 6.7%, reflecting difficulties in the residential construction sector.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 7.5% compared to the previous year, signaling a decline in profitability despite strong market fundamentals.

FAQ

What were TopBuild Corp.'s first quarter 2025 sales figures?

TopBuild Corp. reported sales of $1.23 billion for the first quarter of 2025, a decline of 3.6% from the previous year.

How did the Installation and Specialty Distribution segments perform?

Installation sales declined 6.7%, while Specialty Distribution experienced growth of 2.6% in the first quarter of 2025.

What was TopBuild's adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter?

The company delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0% in the first quarter of 2025.

What steps is TopBuild taking in response to the economic environment?

TopBuild is aligning its cost structure with demand, making targeted investments, and focusing on operational improvements.

What is TopBuild's outlook for the full year of 2025?

TopBuild confirmed its full-year guidance, estimating sales between $5.05 billion and $5.35 billion for 2025.

$BLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $BLD stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BLD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLD in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

First quarter sales declined 3.6% to $1.23 billion









Installation sales declined 6.7%, offset in part by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6%









Delivered adjusted gross margin of 29.6% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TopBuild Corp.





(NYSE:BLD)



a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.









“Our first quarter results were in line with our expectations,” said Robert Buck, President and CEO of TopBuild. “While total sales declined 3.6%, we are encouraged by Specialty Distribution growth of 2.6% as commercial and industrial projects have moved forward and our bidding activity and backlog are solid. Installation segment sales declined 6.7%, a reflection of the slow start to the year in new residential construction. Our profitability continues to be healthy, as we delivered first quarter adjusted EBITDA margin of 19.0%.













“While there is uncertainty in the near-term economic environment, we are confident in our ability to adapt our business and outperform in a changing environment. We are taking steps to align our cost structure with the current demand landscape, while we continue to make targeted investments across our business, drive operational improvements and work together to turn challenges into opportunities. We are optimistic around the mid-term and long-term fundamentals for TopBuild, as underlying demand for housing in the United States is strong, and we see positive trends in the commercial and industrial end markets.













“Acquisitions continue to be our number one priority for our free cash flow, and we are disciplined as we evaluate M&A opportunities and deploy capital to generate strong returns. In the first quarter, we returned $215.6









million in capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program,” concluded Mr. Buck.















Financial Highlights







(comparisons are to the quarter ended March 31, 2024)











Three Months Ended March 31, 2025





































Reported













Adjusted













($ in thousands)













2025

















2024





















2025

















2024

















Sales









$





1,233,278













$





1,278,717

















$





1,233,278













$





1,278,717

















Gross Profit









$





351,473













$





387,150

















$





364,976













$





387,150

















Gross Margin













28.5





%

















30.3





%





















29.6





%

















30.3





%

















SG&A









$





173,984













$





172,642

















$





170,829













$





172,716

















SG&A as % of Sales













14.1





%

















13.5





%





















13.9





%

















13.5





%

















Operating Profit









$





177,489













$





214,508

















$





194,147













$





214,434

















Operating Margin













14.4





%

















16.8





%





















15.7





%

















16.8





%

















Net Income









$





123,385













$





152,381

















$





135,147













$





153,122

















Net Income per diluted share









$





4.23













$





4.79

















$





4.63













$





4.81

















EBITDA





















$





234,759













$





253,818

















EBITDA Margin

























19.0





%

















19.8





%

























































Sales Drivers













































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













($ in millions)













Installation













Specialty Distribution













TopBuild, net of eliminations













Sales













$





746

















$





560

















$





1,233















Sales Drivers

































Volume













(9.6%)

















(2.2%)

















(7.4%)













Price













1.1%

















1.4%

















1.2%













M&A













1.8%

















3.4%

















2.6%















Total Sales Change

















(6.7%)





















2.6%





















(3.6%)





























































Segment Profitability









































Three Months Ended March 31, 2025













($ in thousands)









Installation









Specialty Distribution













Operating Profit









$





129,616









$





69,059













Operating Margin









17.4





%









12.3





%













Adj. Operating Profit









$





138,040









$





75,964













Adj. Operating Margin









18.5





%









13.6





%













Adj. EBITDA









$





157,556









$





91,366













Adj. EBITDA Margin









21.1





%









16.3





%





























Capital Allocation









2025 Acquisitions







In the first quarter, TopBuild announced the acquisition of Seal-Rite Insulation, based in Omaha, Neb., a fiberglass and spray foam insulation installer for the residential and commercial end markets in Omaha and Lincoln for over 25 years. The business generates approximately $15 million in annual revenue and the transaction was completed in April.







Share Repurchases







During the first quarter, TopBuild repurchased 693,881 shares totaling $215.6 million. Availability for share repurchases at the end of the quarter totaled $972.4 million.







2025 Outlook







1









TopBuild confirmed its full year outlook issued in February, noting that the guidance does not contemplate transactions that it expects to complete during the year.











($ in millions)





















2025 Outlook









Low









High











Sales





$





5,050





$





5,350









Adjusted EBITDA





$





925





$





1,075

















1





This outlook reflects management’s current view of present and future market conditions and is based on assumptions such as housing starts, general and administrative expenses, and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP targets to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future and therefore cannot be reasonably predicted. The effect of these excluded items may be significant. Factors that could cause actual long-term results to differ materially from TopBuild’s current expectations are discussed below and detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC reports.







Sustainability Report







The Company also announced that it published its 2024 Sustainability Report, which is available by visiting the



Sustainability



section of the TopBuild website.







Conference Call







A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, May 6



th



, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. A simultaneous webcast of the call, along with management’s formal remarks and a presentation, will be available on the Company’s





website





at



www.topbuild.com



shortly before the call begins.







About TopBuild







TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has more than 200 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses more than 150 branches across the United States and Canada. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at



www.topbuild.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the “adjusted” financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a “same branch basis” are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company’s reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild’s website under “SEC Filings” at



www.topbuild.com



.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” “may,” “project,” “estimate” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.







(tables follow)













































TopBuild Corp.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)













(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Net sales









$





1,233,278













$





1,278,717













Cost of sales













881,805

















891,567













Gross profit













351,473

















387,150













































Selling, general, and administrative expense













173,984

















172,642













Operating profit













177,489

















214,508













































Other income (expense), net:

































Interest expense













(16,602





)













(18,795





)









Other, net













5,086

















11,282













Other expense, net













(11,516





)













(7,513





)









Income before income taxes













165,973

















206,995













































Income tax expense













(42,588





)













(54,614





)









Net income









$





123,385













$





152,381















































Net income per common share:



































Basic









$





4.25













$





4.82













Diluted









$





4.23













$





4.79















































Weighted average shares outstanding:



































Basic













29,028,234

















31,641,454













Diluted













29,174,892

















31,843,818



























































TopBuild Corp.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)













(in thousands)

























































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024















Net income









$





123,385













$





152,381













Other comprehensive income (loss):





































Foreign currency translation adjustment













229

















(4,092





)









Comprehensive income









$





123,614













$





148,289































































TopBuild Corp.

















Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

























As of

























March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024

















ASSETS







































Current assets:





































Cash and cash equivalents









$





308,811









$





400,318













Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $21,257 at March 31, 2025, and $18,541 at December 31, 2024













748,726













751,612













Inventories













406,057













406,662













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













30,723













40,382













Total current assets













1,494,317













1,598,974

















































Right of use assets













178,948













189,146













Property and equipment, net













259,691













266,992













Goodwill













2,113,416













2,112,259













Other intangible assets, net













539,582













557,689













Other assets













10,342













10,366













Total assets









$





4,596,296









$





4,735,426



















































LIABILITIES







































Current liabilities:





































Accounts payable









$





422,786









$





456,446













Current portion of long-term debt













52,500













48,750













Accrued liabilities













193,599













191,786













Short-term operating lease liabilities













68,257













68,713













Short-term finance lease liabilities













1,365













1,487













Total current liabilities













738,507













767,182

















































Long-term debt













1,312,879













1,327,159













Deferred tax liabilities, net













238,248













240,343













Long-term portion of insurance reserves













57,728













57,700













Long-term operating lease liabilities













129,243













129,360













Long-term finance lease liabilities













2,312













2,618













Other liabilities













1,355













1,446













Total liabilities













2,480,272













2,525,808



















































EQUITY















2,116,024

















2,209,618













Total liabilities and equity









$





4,596,296









$





4,735,426



























































As of March 31,

























2025













2024

















Other Financial Data







































Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable









$





731,997









$





736,414













Net sales, acquisition adjusted †









$





5,329,105









$





5,272,731













Receivables, net plus inventories less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) †













13.7





%





14.0





%













































† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches































TopBuild Corp.





































Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





































(in thousands)













































































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:











































Net income









$





123,385













$





152,381













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













35,791

















34,257













Share-based compensation













5,042

















5,127













Loss (gain) on sale of assets













829

















(561





)









Amortization of debt issuance costs













720

















720













Provision for bad debt expense













3,666

















4,464













Provision for inventory obsolescence













2,820

















2,902













Impairment losses













9,868

















—













Deferred income taxes, net













(1,822





)













(240





)









Change in certain assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired:

































Receivables, net













(1,118





)













(28,486





)









Inventories













(2,215





)













(12,056





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













9,646

















7,541













Accounts payable













(32,342





)













(2,659





)









Accrued liabilities













(1,050





)













16,170













Other, net













(631





)













(783





)









Net cash provided by operating activities













152,589

















178,777















































Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities:



































Purchases of property and equipment













(13,395





)













(19,881





)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired













294

















(22,240





)









Proceeds from sale of assets













248

















1,608













Net cash used in investing activities













(12,853





)













(40,513





)











































Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities:



































Repayment of long-term debt













(11,250





)













(12,059





)









Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards













(4,466





)













(6,059





)









Exercise of stock options













—

















1,020













Repurchase of shares of common stock













(215,628





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities













(231,344





)













(17,098





)









Impact of exchange rate changes on cash













101

















(922





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents













(91,507





)













120,244













Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period













400,318

















848,565













Cash and cash equivalents - End of period









$





308,811













$





968,809















































Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities:



































Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities









$





17,547













$





13,737













Accruals for property and equipment













444

















307













Excise taxes capitalized to treasury stock













2,156

















—



























































TopBuild Corp.













Segment Data (Unaudited)













(dollars in thousands)





































































Three Months Ended March 31,









































2025

















2024

















Change

















Installation



















































Sales









$





745,533









$





798,743



















(6.7









)









%



























































Operating profit, as reported









$





129,616









$





156,757































Operating margin, as reported

















17.4









%













19.6













%







































































Rationalization charges













8,281













—





























Acquisition related costs













143













45





























Operating profit, as adjusted









$





138,040









$





156,802































Operating margin, as adjusted

















18.5









%













19.6













%







































































Share-based compensation













349













330





























Depreciation and amortization













19,167













18,267





























EBITDA, as adjusted









$





157,556









$





175,399



















(10.2









)









%













EBITDA margin, as adjusted

















21.1









%













22.0













%









































































Specialty Distribution



















































Sales









$





559,804









$





545,794



















2.6













%



























































Operating profit, as reported









$





69,059









$





77,579































Operating margin, as reported

















12.3









%













14.2













%







































































Rationalization charges













6,868













(750





)

























Acquisition related costs













37













—





























Operating profit, as adjusted









$





75,964









$





76,829































Operating margin, as adjusted

















13.6









%













14.1













%







































































Share-based compensation













463













433





























Depreciation and amortization













14,939













14,836





























EBITDA, as adjusted









$





91,366









$





92,098



















(0.8









)









%













EBITDA margin, as adjusted

















16.3









%













16.9













%





















































































TopBuild Corp.





















































Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)





















































(dollars in thousands)













































































































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025

















2024





















Change













Total net sales



















































Sales before eliminations









$





1,305,337













$





1,344,537





























Intercompany eliminations













(72,059





)













(65,820





)

























Net sales after eliminations









$





1,233,278













$





1,278,717



















(3.6









)









%



























































Operating profit, as reported - segments









$





198,675













$





234,336





























General corporate expense, net













(9,259





)













(9,067





)

























Intercompany eliminations













(11,927





)













(10,761





)

























Operating profit, as reported









$





177,489













$





214,508































Operating margin, as reported

















14.4













%













16.8













%







































































Rationalization charges













15,358

















(750





)

























Acquisition related costs †













1,300

















676





























Operating profit, as adjusted









$





194,147













$





214,434































Operating margin, as adjusted

















15.7













%













16.8













%







































































Share-based compensation













5,042

















5,127





























Depreciation and amortization













35,570

















34,257





























EBITDA, as adjusted









$





234,759













$





253,818



















(7.5









)









%













EBITDA margin, as adjusted

















19.0













%













19.8













%







































































Sales change period over period















(45,439









)







































EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period















(19,059









)







































Decremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales















(41.9









)









%



















































































† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.







































































TopBuild Corp.

















Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)





























































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024





















Net sales







































Same branch:





































Installation









$





730,825













$





798,743

















Specialty Distribution













541,258

















545,794

















Eliminations













(72,059





)













(65,820





)













Total same branch









$





1,200,024













$





1,278,717





















































Acquisitions (a):





































Installation









$





14,708













$





—

















Specialty Distribution













18,546

















—

















Total acquisitions









$





33,254













$





—

















Total net sales









$





1,233,278













$





1,278,717























































EBITDA, as adjusted







































Same branch









$





229,915













$





253,818

















Acquisitions (a)













4,844

















—

















Total









$





234,759













$





253,818























































EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales







































Same branch (b)













19.2









%





















Acquisitions (c)













14.6









%





















Total (d)













19.0









%









19.8









%















































As Adjusted Incremental/(Decremental) EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales







































Same branch (e)













(30.4





)

























Acquisitions (c)













14.6









%





















Total (f)













(41.9





)





%

























































(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months













(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales













(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales













(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales













(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales













(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales































































TopBuild Corp.

















Same Branch Revenue by Line of Business (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)









































































Three Months Ended March 31,





































2025













2024













Change















Residential:

















































Same branch (a)









$





754,824









$





834,843















(9.6









)









%











Acquisitions













14,927













—

























Total Residential sales













769,751













834,843















(7.8









)









%



























































Commercial/Industrial:

















































Same branch (a)









$





445,200









$





443,874















0.3













%











Acquisitions













18,327













—

























Total Commercial/Industrial sales













463,527













443,874















4.4













%











Total net sales









$





1,233,278









$





1,278,717















(3.6









)









%



























































(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months























TopBuild Corp.

















Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited)

















(in thousands, except share and per common share amounts)





























































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024























Gross Profit Reconciliation















































































Net sales













$









1,233,278

















$









1,278,717

























































Gross profit, as reported













$









351,473

















$









387,150























































Rationalization charges













13,503

















—



















Gross profit, as adjusted













$









364,976

















$









387,150























































Gross margin, as reported













28.5









%





30.3









%









Gross margin, as adjusted













29.6









%





30.3









%

















































Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation















































































Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported













$









173,984

















$









172,642























































Rationalization charges













1,855

















(750





)













Acquisition related costs













1,300

















676



















Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted













$









170,829

















$









172,716



























































Operating Profit Reconciliation















































































Operating profit, as reported













$









177,489

















$









214,508























































Rationalization charges













15,358

















(750





)













Acquisition related costs













1,300

















676



















Operating profit, as adjusted













$









194,147

















$









214,434























































Operating margin, as reported













14.4









%





16.8









%









Operating margin, as adjusted













15.7









%





16.8









%

















































Income Per Common Share Reconciliation















































































Income before income taxes, as reported













$









165,973

















$









206,995























































Rationalization charges













15,358

















(750





)













Acquisition related costs













1,300

















676



















Income before income taxes, as adjusted

















182,631





















206,921























































Tax rate at 26.0%













(47,484





)













(53,799





)















Income, as adjusted













$









135,147

















$









153,122

























































Income per common share, as adjusted













$









4.63

















$









4.81























































Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding













29,174,892

















31,843,818



































































TopBuild Corp.













Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)













(in thousands)





















































Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025













2024

















Net income, as reported













$









123,385













$









152,381















Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted:

































Interest expense and other, net













11,516













7,513













Income tax expense













42,588













54,614













Depreciation and amortization













35,570













34,257













Share-based compensation













5,042













5,127













Rationalization charges













15,358













(750





)









Acquisition related costs













1,300













676















EBITDA, as adjusted













$









234,759













$









253,818





























































TopBuild Corp.













Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited)













(in thousands)

















2024













2025













Trailing Twelve Months Ended

















Q2













Q3













Q4













Q1













March 31, 2025











Net sales





$





1,365,612









$





1,373,268









$





1,312,206









$





1,233,278









$





5,284,364









Acquisitions proforma adjustment †









22,616













13,363













8,762













—













44,741









Net sales, acquisition adjusted





$





1,388,228









$





1,386,631









$





1,320,968









$





1,233,278









$





5,329,105









































































† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches























































































TopBuild Corp.

















2025 Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Range (Unaudited)

















(in millions)

















































Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025

























Low

















High

















Estimated net income, as reported









$







508.0









$





630.0













Adjustments to arrive at estimated EBITDA, as adjusted:





























Interest expense and other, net









54.0













48.0













Income tax expense









179.0













221.0













Depreciation and amortization









147.0













142.0













Share-based compensation









20.0













17.0













Rationalization charges









15.0













15.0













Acquisition related costs









2.0













2.0















Estimated EBITDA, as adjusted









$







925.0









$





1,075.0













































