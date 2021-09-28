Markets
TopBuild CFO John Peterson To Retire; Robert Kuhns Named Successor

(RTTNews) - TopBuild Corp. (BLD), an installer and distributor of insulation and building material products, on Tuesday announced the retirement of John Peterson as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31. Robert Kuhns, Vice President and Corporate Controller, is expected to succeed Peterson as CFO.

Kuhns joined TopBuild in 2018 as Vice President, Controller. Prior to joining TopBuild, he worked at Mohawk Industries for 11 years in a number of roles including Senior Director, Assistant Controller, Senior Director of International Finance, and Division Controller.

