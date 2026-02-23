Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has TopBuild (BLD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TopBuild is a member of our Construction group, which includes 92 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BLD has moved about 24.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 17.4%. This means that TopBuild is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Fluor (FLR) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.5%.

The consensus estimate for Fluor's current year EPS has increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, TopBuild belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.8% so far this year, so BLD is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Fluor falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #65. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +23.1%.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on TopBuild and Fluor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

