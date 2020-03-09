TopBuild (BLD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of TopBuild Corp (Symbol: BLD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.65, changing hands as low as $91.01 per share. TopBuild Corp shares are currently trading down about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BLD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BLD's low point in its 52 week range is $61.55 per share, with $125.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.