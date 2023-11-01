TopBuild (BLD) Q3 Earnings & Net Sales Beat, '23 Views Rise

TopBuild Corp. BLD reported impressive results for third-quarter 2023. Its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



Strategic focus on multifamily and commercial work and the emphasis on operational excellence and solid backlog drove results.



Following the results, BLD’s shares gained 4.27% in the day trading session on Oct 31, 2023.

Inside the Headlines

The company’s adjusted earnings of $5.43 per share topped the consensus estimate of $4.59 by 18.3%. The bottom line increased 13.1% from the prior year’s $4.80.

Total net sales of $1.326 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.303 billion by 1.8% and increased 1.9% year over year. However, total net sales on a same-branch basis declined 1% year over year.

Segmental Performance

Installation (TruTeam) sales increased 4.9% year over year to $821.7 million. Acquisitions and selling prices contributed 4.8% and 3.6% to sales, respectively. However, volumes reduced sales by 3.5% year over year. Our model suggested the segment’s net sales to be $807.7 million.



Adjusted operating margin for the quarter expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 21.6%. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 210 bps to 23.7% for the quarter.



Revenues of the Specialty Distribution (Service Partners) segment declined 2.1% year over year to $571 million. Volumes and pricing reduced sales year over year by 0.2% and 1.9%, respectively. We expected segmental net sales to be $536.5 million.



Adjusted operating margin rose 20 bps from the year-ago level to 15.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin also improved 20 bps to 18.2% for the quarter.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted gross margin of 31.7% expanded 130 bps on operational efficiencies and strong margins on Installations of multi-family and commercial projects.



Adjusted SG&A expenses, as a percentage of revenues, remained unchanged year over year at 13.2%.



Adjusted operating margin expanded 130 bps from the year-ago period to 18.5%. We anticipated the metric to be 15.9% for the reported quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.4% from the year-ago quarter to $283.7 million.



Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 150 bps to 21.4% for the quarter. The Zacks model suggested the metric to be 18.7% for the quarter under discussion.

Financial Update

As of Sep 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $615.6 million, up from $240 million at 2022 end. Long-term debt was $1.38 billion, down from $1.42 billion at 2022 end.



For the first nine months of 2023, net cash provided by operating activities was $588.5 million compared with $335.6 million in the year-ago period.

2023 Guidance Raised

TopBuild raised sales expectations to $5,130-$5,210 billion from $5.025-$5.175 billion projected earlier. The estimated figure indicates an increase from $5 billion reported in the year-earlier quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA is now projected to be between $1,025 million and $1,055 million, up from the prior projection of $950-$1,000 million. This suggests growth from $940.6 million reported in 2022.

