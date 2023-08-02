TopBuild (BLD) Price Target Increased by 7.16% to 285.03

The average one-year price target for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has been revised to 285.03 / share. This is an increase of 7.16% from the prior estimate of 265.99 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 226.24 to a high of 358.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.05% from the latest reported closing price of 273.93 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 842 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.21%, an increase of 4.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 38,954K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,746K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,682K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 28.59% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,524K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,463K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 31.09% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,507K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 19.77% over the last quarter.

Findlay Park Partners LLP holds 1,505K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares, representing a decrease of 23.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 4.75% over the last quarter.

TopBuild Background Information

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

