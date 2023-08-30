TopBuild (BLD) Price Target Increased by 16.66% to 332.52

The average one-year price target for TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has been revised to 332.52 / share. This is an increase of 16.66% from the prior estimate of 285.03 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 226.24 to a high of 390.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.97% from the latest reported closing price of 286.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 872 funds or institutions reporting positions in TopBuild. This is an increase of 47 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLD is 0.25%, an increase of 23.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 38,989K shares. The put/call ratio of BLD is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,776K shares representing 8.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,746K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 21.31% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,524K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,463K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,417K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,401K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 7.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLD by 93.52% over the last quarter.

TopBuild Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TopBuild Corp., a Fortune 1000 Company headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry. It provides insulation and building material services nationwide through TruTeam®, which has close to 200 branches, and through Service Partners® which distributes insulation and building material products from over 75 branches. It leverages its national footprint to gain economies of scale while capitalizing on its local market presence to forge strong relationships with its customers.

