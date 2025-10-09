TopBuild (BLD) Moves 10.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

TopBuild (BLD) shares ended the last trading session 10.1% higher at $436.17. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of TopBuild appreciated after the company announced the successful acquisition of Specialty Products and Insulation (SPI) for $1 billion in cash. SPI is a leading distributor and fabricator of mechanical insulation solutions across North America. The deal expands TopBuild’s reach in commercial, industrial, and residential markets while boosting its non-cyclical revenue base.

This insulation products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, down 0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TopBuild, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BLD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TopBuild belongs to the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), closed the last trading session 1.5% higher at $9.41. Over the past month, HLMN has returned -3.8%.

For Hillman Solutions Corp., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.18. This represents a change of +12.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Hillman Solutions Corp. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.