TopBuild (BLD) Buys Ozark Foam, Fortifies TruTeam Business

TopBuild Corp. BLD has been persistently focusing on expanding access to additional markets and products through meaningful acquisitions. The company recently acquired Ozark Foam, a residential and light commercial insulation company. However, the financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



Ozark Foam — which serves customers in Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma — primarily installs spray foam insulation. Notably, it generated approximately $7.7 million revenues in 2020.



This acquisition will help TopBuild to boost the TruTeam installation business with a strong customer base and an experienced team of installers.

TopBuild’s Relentless Inorganic Drive

Acquisitions are an important part of TopBuild’s growth strategy to supplement organic growth, and expand access to additional markets as well as products. Year to date, TopBuild has wrapped up two acquisitions that are expected to generate nearly $66 million of annual revenues. It has also entered into an agreement for another acquisition, which is expected to generate an additional $144 million of annual revenues.



During 2020, the company completed three acquisitions — Garland Insulating in October 2020, Hunter Insulation in February 2020 and Cooper Glass Co, LLC in February 2020.



Meanwhile, in January 2021, TopBuild acquired a fireproofing and insulation company, namely LCR Contractors. This acquisition led to the generation of approximately $58 million in annual revenues and helped TopBuild in servicing the Texas markets of Dallas, Austin and Amarillo, along with the Tennessee markets of Knoxville and Nashville.



Since 2016, the company has acquired 15 companies through 2020, which — on a combined basis — are contributing almost $650 million to annual revenues. It remains focused on acquiring installation and distribution companies in core insulation.



Shares of TopBuild have increased 28.4% in the past six months compared with the industry's 23.8% rally. The company has been recording solid earnings and revenue growth over the last few quarters. Adjusted earnings for 2020 of $7.28 per share grew 32.6% year over year. Net sales advanced 3.6% from a year ago to $2.72 billion. Adjusted operating margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 13.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 240 bps to 16.1%. Despite the pandemic-induced challenges, both of its business segments reported revenue growth and solid margin expansion.





Strengthening housing market prospects and acquisition synergies have been benefiting the company. TopBuild’s systematic inorganic strategy will supplement organic growth, and expand access to additional markets as well as products.

