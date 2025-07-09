TopBuild to Acquire Progressive Roofing for $810M, Stock Up

TopBuild Corp. ( BLD ) has entered into an agreement to acquire Progressive Roofing for $810 million in cash. Progressive Roofing is a portfolio company of Bow River Capital.

The deal values Progressive Roofing at around 9.1 times its EBITDA for 12 months ended March 2025. With expected synergies of $5 million, the multiple reduces to 8.6 times. The transaction is expected to add to TopBuild’s adjusted earnings per share.

Following the news, shares of TopBuild gained 3.8% during yesterday’s trading session and 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Progressive Roofing Deal Advances TopBuild’s Strategic Growth Plan

Progressive Roofing is a commercial roofing service provider based in Phoenix. The company was founded in 1978 and operates through 12 branches. Its service offerings include re-roofing, recurring maintenance and new construction. Progressive Roofing serves a wide range of commercial sectors such as education, technology, industrial, healthcare and government. For 12 months ended March 31, 2025, the company generated $438 million in revenues and $89 million in EBITDA. Around 70% of the company’s revenues come from non-discretionary re-roofing and maintenance, while the remaining 30% is tied to new construction activity.

The acquisition is expected to provide TopBuild with a strong platform to enter the commercial roofing segment. Progressive Roofing is one of the largest installers in this space and brings a business model aligned with TopBuild’s operations. The company follows a branch-based model with local decision-making supported by a central team, similar to TopBuild’s structure. It has also invested in technology that supports data-driven insights. Progressive Roofing’s culture, which emphasizes safety and collaboration, closely aligns with TopBuild’s operating approach. In addition, Progressive Roofing has a well-developed acquisition pipeline that may support expansion.

The deal also expands TopBuild’s capabilities in building envelope installation for commercial customers. The remaining revenues are linked to new construction. With a total addressable market of approximately $75 billion, the commercial roofing industry remains highly fragmented. This acquisition not only adds scale but also sets a foundation for growth through both organic expansion and M&A activity.

BLD’s Price Performance and Valuation

TopBuild stock has gained 20.1% in the past three months, outpacing the industry and the S&P 500’s rise of 14.2% and 14%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BLD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TopBuild currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

