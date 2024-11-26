Topaz Energy Upsizes Secondary Offering to $300M

Topaz Energy Corp (TSE:TPZ) has released an update.
Topaz Energy Corp, alongside Tourmaline Oil Corp, has increased its bought deal secondary offering to $300 million, with an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of common shares. This strategic move comes as Tourmaline reduces its stake in Topaz, which will drop from 29.4% to 22.4%, post-offering.
