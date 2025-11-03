Topaz Energy Corp Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Topaz Energy Corp (TPZ.TO) revealed earnings for third quarter of C$11.35 million

The company's earnings totaled C$11.35 million, or C$0.51 per share. This compares with C$18.04 million, or C$0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Topaz Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of C$16.12 million or C$0.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to C$76.44 million from C$73.59 million last year.

Topaz Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

