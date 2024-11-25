Topaz and Tourmaline Announce $242 Million Share Offering

Topaz Energy Corp (TSE:TPZ) has released an update.
Topaz Energy Corp and Tourmaline Oil Corp have announced a $242 million secondary offering of Topaz’s common shares, which aims to enhance trading liquidity and expand its free-trading share float. The proceeds will help Tourmaline reduce its equity position and fund its infrastructure expansion plans.
