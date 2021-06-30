TOP500's Supercomputer List Gives Investors Great Insight on AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel

In today's video I look at recent news and valuation metrics for NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). Below I share a few highlights from the video.

TOP500 just released an update to its list of the the top 500 supercomputers. This list shows the 500 current fastest supercomputers, and more importantly it shows what components they use, which can be valuable information for semiconductor investors. Out of the top 10, Intel processors are used in three, AMD processors are used in three, and NVIDIA graphics cards are used in six. Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) Intel has reported a delay on its new server chip line, and this unfortunate event could accelerate AMD's gaining market share. Intel's stock price did end the day red, while competitors' AMD stock price closed green on June 29, 2021. AMD recently got approval from UK regulators toward itsacquisitions and is now waiting for China regulators' approval. When you look at the forward price-to-sales ratio, it shows that NVIDIA is near its peak levels compared to the past 12 months, but the story changes when you look at other metrics.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the closed prices of June 29, 2021. The video was published on June 29, 2021.



