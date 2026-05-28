Top Wind Energy Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Adoption of Clean Energy

An updated edition of the April 08, 2026 article.



Renewable energy is increasingly recognized for its crucial role in combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions and enhancing energy security globally. Among various alternative energy sources, wind power has emerged as a key driver of the clean energy transition.



There has been a significant swing in the U.S. generation mix over the years, driven by the substantial growth in wind generation capacity. Several factors, including its abundant supply, rising demand across power and transportation markets and lower production costs, led by technological advancements, have rekindled wind project growth.



Per the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the wind power capacity in the US reached more than 160 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity at the end of first-quarter 2026. The report projects the figure to reach 170.4 GW at the end of this year and further increase to 178.8 at 2027-end. This report also highlights that the share of the wind power output to overall U.S. electricity generation is projected to remain 11% in 2026 and increase to 12% in 2027.



The wind energy market is capitalizing on several favorable trends, including growing electricity demand driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and rapid industrialization. Per the EIA report, the U.S. grid is projected to add 11.4 GW of wind generation capacity in 2026, reflecting an increase from about seven GW added last year.



This projected increase will be supported by large offshore wind projects, including the 800-megawatt (MW) Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts and the 715-MW Revolution Wind project in Rhode Island. Several other projects, like Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind and Empire Wind I Offshore farm, will also help in transforming the U.S. wind energy landscape.



Driven by these strong fundamentals, the wind energy sector has emerged as an attractive theme for investors seeking to invest in high-potential stocks. This has made wind energy companies like Constellation Energy Corp. CEG, Duke Energy Corporation DUK, PG&E Corp. PCG and DTE Energy Company DTE worth considering for any investment portfolio. Our Wind Energy Screen helps identify stocks with high growth potential in this dynamic sector.



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4 Wind Energy Stocks to Keep an Eye On

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, Constellation Energy is a well-recognized provider of electric power, natural gas and energy management services to 2.5 million customers across the continental United States. CEG operates 27 wind projects across 10 states and owns a portion of that capacity.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is launching a $350 million initiative to increase the output and lifespan of its wind portfolio, including the extension of the lifespan of its Criterion wind project in Maryland by 20 years. These initiatives are expected to lift power generation capacity under similar wind conditions and support the company’s carbon-free supply position over time.



A significant portion of Constellation Energy’s annual energy output comes from carbon-free sources. CEG produced 183 terawatt-hours of zero-emissions electricity during 2025, enough to power 16 million homes and avoid more than 122 million metric tons of carbon emissions.



Based in Charlotte, NC, Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider offering efficient power and energy services. The Zacks Rank #3 company is currently focused on expanding its scale of operations, implementing modern technologies at its facilities as well as enhancing its renewable generation portfolio by investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects.



As part of its clean energy portfolio expansion strategy, the company is investing heavily in constructing generation facilities that produce reduced CO2 emissions per unit of electricity generated compared with coal. To this end, in July 2025, Duke Energy Florida announced the completion of the Sundance Renewable Energy Center in Madison County.



Duke Energy expects to bring 1,200 MW of onshore wind in service by 2033, in addition to targeting 800-1,100 MW of offshore wind by 2034 and 2,200-2,400 MW by 2035. Such solid renewable capacity maximization plans should enable the company to further bolster its footprint in the expanding renewable energy market.



San Francisco, CA-based PG&E operates as the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The Zacks Rank #3 company’s exposure in wind energy stems from the procurement of power from several renewable resources, including wind, and developing its wind farms.



PCG has a strong portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. Going forward, its bottom line is expected to be driven by favorable decisions from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth.



Additionally, PG&E also continues to see strong demand for customer-focused investments across its transmission and distribution systems, with at least $5 billion in incremental investment opportunities. Such robust investments should support rate-base expansion and help drive its targeted earnings growth of 10% in 2026 and at least 9% annually during 2027-2030.



Detroit, MI-based DTE Energy is a diversified energy company that develops and manages energy-related businesses and services. The Zacks Rank #3 company has been investing steadily to enhance its renewable generation assets. DTE aims to invest $10 billion in renewables and $2.5 billion in energy storage over the next five years.



To promote clean energy, DTE has its MIGreenPower program, through which it offers its customers the option to source their energy usage from renewables. This program aims to substantially accelerate the development of new wind and solar projects across Michigan.



The 50-plus wind and solar parks, under this program, already generate enough clean energy to power more than 835,000 homes. DTE Energy aims to generate enough energy from Michigan wind and solar to power approximately 5.5 million homes by 2042, with support from the MIGreenPower program. Such clean energy-related initiatives should enable DTE Energy to meet its carbon emission reduction target.



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Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DTE Energy Company (DTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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