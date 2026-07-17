Top Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Solid Long-Term Returns

An updated edition of the May 28, 2026 article.



As countries intensify efforts to cut carbon emissions and strengthen energy security, renewable energy has become central to the global power mix. Governments, utilities and corporations are increasing investments in cleaner technologies to support decarbonization goals, while rising demand for electricity is driving the need for reliable and low-emission energy sources.



Among various renewable energy sources, wind power remains a cornerstone of the energy transition. Continued advances in turbine technology, expanding onshore and offshore installations, and supportive policy initiatives have strengthened its role in electricity generation. With utilities and businesses increasingly adopting wind energy to meet sustainability targets, the sector is well-positioned to support the growing demand for clean and renewable power.



According to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. installed wind generation capacity surpassed 165 gigawatts (GW) at the end of the second quarter of 2026. The agency expects capacity to climb to 169.7 GW by the end of 2026 and further expand to 178.4 GW by the close of 2027. The outlook also projects wind energy to contribute 11% of total U.S. electricity generation in 2026, with its share increasing to 12% in 2027.



The wind energy market is capitalizing on several favorable trends, including growing electricity demand driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and rapid industrialization. Per the EIA report, the U.S. grid is projected to add 11.7 GW of wind generation capacity in 2026.



The projected growth in wind capacity is likely to be supported by the commissioning and continued development of major offshore wind projects across the United States. Several projects like Vineyard Wind 1, Revolution Wind, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and Empire Wind 1 are anticipated to play a significant role in increasing renewable generation capacity and strengthening U.S. clean energy infrastructure.



If you intend to capitalize on this buzzing trend, our Wind Energy Thematic Screen could make it easy to identify high-potential stocks such as NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE, Duke Energy Corporation DUK, American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP and Vestas Wind Systems VWDRY. By leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens identify companies shaping the future, making it easier to benefit from emerging trends.



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4 Wind Energy Stocks to Bet on Now

Headquartered in Juno Beach, FL, NextEra Energy is a public utility holding company engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s competitive energy business, NextEra Energy Resources LLC (“NEER”), is a leading generator of wind energy globally, based on MWh produced on a net generation basis.



In 2025, NEER successfully expanded its new wind-generating capacity by 1,604 MW and also added 1,799 MW of battery storage capacity, thereby increasing its backlog of contracted renewable development projects. As of 2025-end, the business operated wind facilities in 23 U.S. states and four provinces in Canada, carrying a total generating capacity of approximately 27,855 MW.



NEER continues to work on its strategy of making a long-term investment in clean energy assets. The company expects to add 8.5-14.5 GW of wind capacity in 2026-2032 to the generation portfolio via investments. The company’s major capital projects continued to proceed per plan and the addition of new renewable projects continues to boost the portfolio.



Based in Charlotte, NC, Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider offering efficient power and energy services. The Zacks Rank #2 company is currently focused on expanding its scale of operations, implementing modern technologies at its facilities as well as enhancing its renewable generation portfolio by investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects.



As part of its clean energy portfolio expansion strategy, the company is investing heavily in constructing generation facilities that produce reduced CO2 emissions per unit of electricity generated compared with coal. The company continues to position its 2026-2030 investment plan of about $103 billion as the core driver of regulated rate base growth.



As part of this resource build, Duke Energy targets 1,200 MW of onshore wind in service by 2033, as well as 800-1,100 MW of offshore wind by 2034 and 2,200-2,400 MW by 2035. Such solid renewable capacity maximization plans should enable the company to further bolster its footprint in the expanding renewable energy market.



Headquartered in Columbus, OH, American Electric Power is a public utility holding company, which, through directly and indirectly owned subsidiaries, generates and transmits electricity. Wind forms a part of the company's broader strategy to diversify its generation portfolio and lower carbon emissions. The company is expanding investments in transmission lines and grid modernization projects for the integration of wind power and other renewable energy sources into the electric grid.



The Zacks Rank #2 company is expanding its regulated renewable asset base to meet increasing electricity demand while supporting a more diversified energy mix. The acquisitions of the Top Hat Wind Facility by APCo (subsidiary) and the Wagon Wheel Wind Facility by SWEPCo (subsidiary) in the fourth quarter of 2025 highlight the company's continued investment in wind generation to serve future customer requirements.



The company is also rapidly reducing its CO2 emission rate to promote green energy. It made significant progress in reducing GHG emissions from its power generation fleet and aspires to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2045.



Based in Denmark, Vestas Wind Systems is a renowned designer, manufacturer, installer and service provider for wind turbines across the globe. To capitalize on rising demand for renewable power, the company emphasizes wind capacity expansion, technological advancement and sustainable energy development.



Vestas Wind has reached more than 203 GW of installed wind power capacity, which includes about 11 GW of offshore capacity. The company’s turbines are designed to operate in diverse weather conditions and it has a strong customer base across 88 countries.



In June 2026, the Zacks Rank #2 company secured five new orders to deliver wind turbines in Germany for a total of 142 MW. Also, in the same month, the company clinched turbine orders for 869 MW in the United States. Apart from this, Vestas Wind received an order to deliver 50 MW of wind turbines to Germany and 45 MW of wind turbines to the United Kingdom. These orders are indicative of the strong demand that VWDRY’s wind turbines enjoy worldwide.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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