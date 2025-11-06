Top Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Long-Term Growth

An updated edition of the Sept. 15, 2025 article.



The transition toward renewable energy continues to gain momentum as global efforts to minimize greenhouse gas emissions intensify. Among various alternative energy sources, wind power stands out as a key driver of the clean energy transition. There has been a significant swing in the U.S. generation mix over the years, driven by the substantial growth in wind generation capacity.



Per the Statista report, the U.S. wind power capacity has grown significantly, reaching about more than 154 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity at 2024-end. This report highlights that wind power output accounted for approximately 10% of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation in 2024. Key drivers that are driving its popularity include abundant supply, lower production costs and rising demand across power and transportation markets.



The wind energy market is witnessing several favorable trends, including robust electricity demand driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered data centers, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and rapid industrialization. Per the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in October 2025, the U.S. grid is projected to add more than seven GW of wind generation capacity in 2025.



The wind energy sector continues to gain traction with greater flexibility and scalability, despite a shift in the U.S. federal policy regarding offshore wind development projects. There have been ongoing expansionary efforts in the U.S. wind power capacity, supported by large wind projects like the 800-megawatt (MW) Vineyard Wind 1 in Massachusetts.



Based on these strong fundamentals, the wind energy sector has emerged as an attractive theme for investors seeking to invest in high-potential stocks. This has made wind energy companies like Duke Energy Corporation DUK, Dominion Energy, Inc. D, PG&E Corporation PCG and Portland General Electric Company POR worth considering for any investment portfolio. Our Wind Energy Screen helps identify stocks with high growth potential in this dynamic sector.



4 Wind Energy Stocks to Bet on Now

Duke Energy is a premier utility service provider offering efficient power and energy services. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is currently focused on expanding its scale of operations, implementing modern technologies at its facilities as well as enhancing its renewable generation portfolio by investing heavily in infrastructure and expansion projects.



As part of its clean energy portfolio expansion strategy, the company is investing heavily in constructing generation facilities that produce reduced CO2 emissions per unit of electricity generated compared with coal. To this end, in July 2025, Duke Energy Florida announced the completion of the Sundance Renewable Energy Center in Madison County.



Duke Energy is expected to bring 1,200 MW of onshore wind in service by 2033, in addition to targeting 800-1,100 MW of offshore wind by 2034 and 2,200-2,400 MW by 2035. Such solid renewable capacity maximization plans should enable the company to further bolster its footprint in the expanding renewable energy market.



Dominion Energy, together with its subsidiaries, produces and transports energy in the United States. It is a major energy company engaged in regulated and non-regulated electricity distribution, generation and transmission businesses. The company has a portfolio of nearly 30,300 MW of electric-generating capacity, 10,600 miles of electric transmission lines and 79,700 miles of electric distribution lines.



Dominion Energy has a well-chalked-out long-term capital expenditure plan to strengthen and expand its infrastructure. After spending $6 billion in the 2018-2022 period, the company plans to invest $12.1 billion in 2025 and nearly $50 billion in the 2025-2029 period to further strengthen its operations. Its long-term objective is to operate more battery storage, solar, hydro and wind (offshore as well as onshore) projects by 2036 and increase the renewable energy capacity by more than 15% per year, on average, over the next 15 years.



By 2035, the Zacks Rank #2 company is working on offshore wind projects and battery storage projects to lower emissions. The Dominion Energy Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is nearly 66% complete and will provide 2.6 GW of clean electricity for its customers.



PG&E operates as the parent holding company of California’s largest regulated electric and gas utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Company. The Zacks Rank #2 company’s exposure in wind energy stems from the procurement of power from several renewable resources, including wind, and developing its wind farms.



PCG has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. It strives to optimize generation margins by improving the cost structure, performance and the reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units.



In the quarters ahead, PG&E's bottom line is expected to be driven by favorable decisions from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), long-term supply agreements, diversification into alternative power sources and infrastructure improvement programs, resulting in rate base growth.



Portland General Electric is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. POR generates power primarily from wind, solar and hydropower. Portland General Electric currently operates four wind farms, as well as several other thermal and hydroelectric facilities.



The Zacks Rank #2 company is poised to benefit from strong industrial load growth, driven by high-tech and data center customers. To further expand its renewable portfolio, POR plans to add a significant clean power generation asset over the long term. Portland General Electric’s major capital projects continue to proceed per plan and the addition of new renewable projects continues to boost its renewable portfolio.



The company’s focus on projects related to upgrades across its transmission and distribution systems is expected to support its long-term growth. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

