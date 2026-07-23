Top Wide-Moat Stocks to Invest in for Sustainable Growth

An updated edition of the June 3, 2026 article.



A wide moat refers to companies with lasting competitive advantages that protect them from rivals, similar to how a moat defends a castle. Made famous by Warren Buffett, this strategy targets businesses that can sustain strong long-term profitability due to factors like distinct market positions, strong brand loyalty, cost advantages, network effects and regulatory barriers.



Among the companies that are recognized for their wide moats, some are Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT, Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN, Moody's Corporation MCO, Visa Inc. V and Walmart Inc. WMT. These companies compete in industries with significant barriers to entry, which safeguard their market positions and promote consistent revenue growth by reducing the risk of new competitors.



Wide-moat companies generally benefit from several key factors such as brand strength, network effects, high customer switching costs, regulatory protections and economies of scale. These characteristics make it challenging for new entrants or existing competitors to erode their market share. Companies with wide moats typically benefit from strong pricing power, stable profit margins and the capacity to reinvest in their businesses, further reinforcing their competitive advantages.



The case for investing in wide-moat businesses is rooted in their ability to deliver steady, long-term returns. In contrast to companies operating in fiercely competitive industries, where profits can be highly volatile due to pricing pressures and rivalry, wide-moat businesses tend to show greater resilience during economic downturns and market turbulence. Their solid market positions and robust balance sheets enable them to endure challenges that might seriously impact less competitive firms.



Investing in wide-moat companies can be an effective strategy for building long-term wealth, as these businesses typically produce steady cash flows, navigate market volatility with resilience, and deliver value to shareholders through dividends and stock price growth. While no investment is entirely risk-free, companies with strong economic moats provide a level of durability that many investors seek in an ever-changing market. Our Wide Moat Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time — just like the ones mentioned above.



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Applied Materials’ moat is supported by a strong position in semiconductor equipment, efficient operational scale and a broad portfolio. It is a dominant name in the semiconductor equipment sales domain. AMAT is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductors, flat panel liquid crystal displays, and solar photovoltaic cells and modules. AMAT has the broadest and most diversified offerings as it provides solutions across multiple fabrication steps, such as deposition, materials engineering, etch, metrology and packaging.



Applied Materials expects to strengthen its position even further in wafer fabrication equipment (“WFE”) thanks to an expanding product portfolio. Furthermore, the emergence of data centers will continue to be a major contributor to the company's top-line growth with the growing demand for dynamic random access memory (“DRAM”) by the cloud service providers.



Applied Materials is seeing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption broaden and diversify, which is pushing wafer fab equipment spending toward leading-edge foundry-logic, DRAM and advanced packaging. Management expects these three areas to drive more than 80% of year-on-year total WFE growth in calendar 2026, with a similar profile in 2027. The company also expects its semiconductor equipment business to grow more than 30% in calendar 2026 as customers expand cleanroom capacity and accelerate equipment pull-ins.



Applied Materials’ semiconductor business continues to be on a growth trajectory with significant design wins. Moreover, the company's AI Design Forum bodes well for its strong focus on the development of new computing materials and designs. The industry's transition to 3D NAND is also helping the company to further expand the served available market. Applied Materials is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Texas Instruments has a strong position in the foundational analog and embedded processing semiconductor markets, which are critical for long-term growth in key industries like industrial, automotive, personal electronics and data center. It serves diverse end markets that balance individual ups and downs in multiple ways. For instance, the seasonality in the personal electronics business is balanced out by the industrial, communications, automotive and data center segments.



The company serves individuals and corporations, industrial customers and infrastructure providers. The emergence of 5G technology is aiding the performance of the company's analog products in the communication equipment market. All these are making its revenue stream relatively steady despite the dynamism in each of the markets served. This is very important for a company like Texas Instruments because it has huge facilities of its own that come along with high fixed costs.



Texas Instruments is focusing more on making chips under its internal manufacturing facilities instead of relying on outside foundries. The company aims to manufacture more than 95% of its wafers internally by 2030, with a significant portion of those on 300-millimeter wafers. By building its internal manufacturing, the company will gain better control over production, quality and costs. This will also reduce risks from supply-chain issues and global trade tensions. It also makes Texas Instruments more flexible in responding to customer needs. Over time, this approach can improve profit margins and strengthen the company’s position in the market as demand for reliable chip supply grows.



Texas Instruments, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, is one of the largest suppliers of analog and digital signal processing integrated circuits. The company’s compelling product lineup and efficient manufacturing strategies are anticipated to drive long-term earnings. Also, Texas Instruments is nearing the completion of a six-year elevated capital expenditure cycle, investing in 300-millimeter wafer fabs to secure low-cost manufacturing capacity at scale. This initiative positions the company to meet customer demand while enhancing margins and free cash flow. Further, its focus on innovation of the product portfolio across both the Analog and Embedded Processing segments remains a major positive.



Moody’s is a leader in credit ratings and analytics. Its position is fortified by regulatory reliance on its ratings and a reputation built over decades, creating high barriers for new entrants. Its dominant position in the credit rating industry, along with opportunistic acquisitions and restructuring efforts to diversify revenues and footprint, supports top-line expansion. A strong balance sheet position and earnings strength also keep the company’s capital distributions sustainable.



Moody’s has been meaningfully growing through strategic acquisitions, increasing scale and cross-selling opportunities across products and vertical markets. In August 2025, it announced its plans to secure a majority equity ownership in Middle East Rating & Investors Service. In June 2025, it fully acquired ICR Chile, strengthening its presence in Latin America’s domestic credit markets. In 2024, it announced the acquisition of Numerated Growth Technologies and a 100% stake in Global Credit Rating Company Limited (GCR) to deepen its presence in Africa’s credit market. These deals, along with several other strategic buyouts, will continue helping the company diversify revenues and be accretive to earnings. Moody's will continue to pursue opportunistic deals that are strategic fits and complement its existing operations.



Moody’s continues to pursue growth in areas outside the core credit ratings service. This Zacks Rank #2 company has increased its exposure to the banking and insurance industries and is diversifying into fast-growing professional services and enterprise risk solutions businesses. The rising share of the analytics business, which is not correlated with the volatility of interest rates, has added stability to top-line growth.



Visa, the global leader in digital payments, benefits from an extensive payment network that connects millions of merchants, banks and consumers worldwide. Its economic moat stems from the network effect, where the value of its services increases as more users and businesses participate. With a near-monopoly in card transactions, Visa generates significant revenues through transaction fees while facing minimal competition due to high regulatory and technological barriers in the payment processing industry.



Visa consistently achieves growth in payments volume and processed transactions. The company's robust market position, strategic acquisitions and digital payment trends contribute to revenue expansion. Visa's strategic emphasis on inorganic growth through mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships has solidified its dominance. The company's partnerships and investments underscore its ongoing efforts to extend its network and maintain a leading position in the payment industry. These strategic moves have expanded its global network, resulting in continuous growth in cross-border volumes.



Visa continues to drive product and platform innovation through solutions like Visa Token Service, Visa Checkout, and In-App Provisioning, reinforcing its leadership in secure digital payments. The company keeps pushing emerging form factors such as contactless, tap-to-pay, and secure remote commerce, while expanding partnerships across fintech and crypto-linked use cases. Visa has also moved quickly into agentic commerce. In April 2026, it unveiled Intelligent Commerce Connect, an ‘on ramp’ that lets businesses connect AI agents to payments and acceptance through a single integration. It is also expanding its Agentic Ready testing program from Europe into Asia Pacific and Latin America to validate enrollment, tokenization, authentication and authorization flows before broader rollout. Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, operates more than 10,900 stores in 19 countries, serving roughly 270 million customers weekly through its vast network of supercenters, discount stores and e-commerce platforms. It thrives on everyday low prices and digital accessibility.



Walmart’s diverse business model is a major advantage. The company generates growth not only from stores but also through digital advertising, memberships and marketplace operations. These areas provide new profit streams that are less dependent on traditional retail sales. Advertising through Walmart Connect and international platforms like Flipkart Ads is growing quickly, while membership income from Walmart+ and Sam’s Club is also rising at a rapid pace.



Walmart’s progress in digital and logistics capabilities has also been impressive. The company uses its massive store network as fulfillment hubs, allowing it to deliver faster and more efficiently. Marketplace growth and greater use of Walmart Fulfillment Services are strengthening both customer convenience and profitability.



This Zacks Rank #2 company is also investing heavily in automation and AI to improve productivity and simplify shopping experiences. Its international operations add another source of growth. Markets like China, Mexico and India (Flipkart) continue to post strong gains, driven by strong e-commerce demand and expansion in quick delivery services.

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Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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