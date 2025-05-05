Top Wide-Moat Stocks to Invest in for Long-Term Growth

An updated edition of the March 12, 2025, article.

In the business world, the concept of a wide moat refers to companies with strong, durable competitive advantages that protect them from rivals, much like a moat defends a castle. First popularized by Warren Buffett, this strategy emphasizes investing in businesses that can sustain superior profitability over the long term due to their unique positioning, strong brand loyalty, cost advantages, network effects, or regulatory barriers.



Among the companies that are recognized for their wide moats, some are Pfizer Inc. PFE, ASML Holding N.V. ASML, Lam Research Corporation LRCX and The Coca-Cola Company KO. These companies operate in industries with high barriers to entry, making it difficult for rivals to challenge their positions and ensuring consistent revenue growth.



Wide-moat companies typically benefit from several key factors such as brand strength, network effects, high customer switching costs, regulatory protections, and economies of scale. These characteristics make it challenging for new entrants or existing competitors to erode their market share. Companies with wide moats typically benefit from strong pricing power, stable profit margins, and the capacity to reinvest in their businesses, further reinforcing their competitive advantages.



The case for investing in wide-moat businesses is rooted in their ability to deliver steady, long-term returns. In contrast to companies operating in fiercely competitive industries, where profits can be highly volatile due to pricing pressures and rivalry, wide-moat businesses tend to show greater resilience during economic downturns and market turbulence. Their solid market positions and robust balance sheets enable them to endure challenges that might seriously impact less competitive firms.



Investing in wide-moat companies can be an effective strategy for building long-term wealth, as these businesses typically produce steady cash flows, navigate market volatility with resilience, and deliver value to shareholders through dividends and stock price growth. While no investment is entirely risk-free, companies with strong economic moats provide a level of durability that many investors seek in an ever-changing market. Our Wide Moat Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time — just like the ones mentioned above.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

4 Wide-Moat Stocks to Buy Now

Pfizer, one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, enjoys an economic moat built on its robust patent portfolio, strong research and development capabilities and global scale. The company's ability to innovate and deliver blockbuster drugs and treatments across oncology, immunology, and rare diseases underscores its scientific leadership.



With a highly diversified product lineup and significant resources allocated toward developing new therapies, Pfizer consistently replenishes its pipeline, mitigating risks associated with patent expirations. The complexity of drug discovery, stringent regulatory approval processes, and massive investment required in clinical trials serve as high barriers to entry, protecting Pfizer’s dominant position in the global pharmaceutical landscape.



After witnessing possibly its worst slowdown in 2023/2024, the company seems to be gradually making a comeback and entering a transition phase. Last year was a strong one in terms of performance and execution by Pfizer. It saw improved performance of its new products, gained and maintained market share of some of its core brands and made rapid pipeline progress in 2024. Pfizer currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



ASML Holding, a vital supplier to the semiconductor industry, possesses one of the strongest technological moats in the world. Its technological leadership in lithography equipment makes it indispensable to the semiconductor industry. The company maintains a near-monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, which is essential for producing advanced chips at 3nm and below. Its EUV systems are crucial for leading chipmakers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM and Intel Corporation INTC, positioning ASML as a key enabler of cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s technological superiority ensures high barriers to entry, giving it a competitive moat.



ASML Holding’s High-NA EUV technology represents the next frontier in chip manufacturing. Designed for sub-2nm nodes, these advanced systems will be critical for the industry’s future. While the adoption of High-NA EUV has been slower than expected, the long-term potential remains enormous. As chipmakers ramp up production of smaller, more powerful chips, ASML’s High-NA EUV tools will play a pivotal role, driving sustained demand. With EUV technology being essential for advanced semiconductor fabrication, ASML Holding’s dominance remains intact, supporting its long-term growth outlook.



ASML Holding, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, is well-positioned to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, which is driving massive demand for advanced semiconductors. With AI workloads requiring cutting-edge GPUs, high-bandwidth memory and AI accelerators, the demand for smaller and more powerful chips is rising. This trend plays directly into ASML’s hands, as its EUV and High-NA EUV machines are vital for manufacturing these advanced chips. As cloud providers, data centers and tech giants expand their AI infrastructure, ASML Holding’s lithography tools will be in greater demand.



Lam Research benefits from its leadership position in wafer fabrication equipment, specializing in etch and deposition technologies critical to semiconductor manufacturing. Its deep expertise, long-term customer relationships, and the enormous capital requirements of its industry form a powerful competitive moat. Technology inflections in the semiconductor industry, including 3D device scaling, multiple patterning, process flow, and advanced packaging chip integration, are expected to continue driving sustainable growth and increasing LRCX’s served market for its products and services in the deposition, etch and clean businesses.



Lam Research has high exposure to the memory segment, which is likely to see tremendous growth in the long run. The semiconductor memory market is being driven by the growing proliferation of AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, cloud computing, big data, mobile devices and Internet of Things. The huge explosion of data as a result of these advanced technologies, requires to be stored, processed and analyzed to increase efficiency and drive the growth of the business. This has been leading to increased demand for memory chips. In addition, increasing adoption of semiconductor components across various industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and IT & telecom, remains a tailwind.



Lam Research is at the center of the AI revolution, with its advanced fabrication tools playing a crucial role in enabling high-performance computing. Also, with AI applications requiring more efficient and high-speed memory, high bandwidth memory adoption is accelerating. Additionally, Lam is benefiting from increased complexity in semiconductor manufacturing, where etch and deposition technologies are crucial. These factors position this Zacks Rank #2 stock as a key enabler of next-generation AI chips.



Coca-Cola is a textbook example of a wide-moat company. Its brand recognition, extensive distribution network, and proprietary formulas have enabled it to maintain a leading position for decades. Even with intense competition, especially with PepsiCo Inc. PEP, Coca-Cola’s brand equity gives it a significant edge. With above 40% of the non-alcoholic beverage market, the company offers more than 4,700 products across 500 brands, spanning traditional sodas, energy drinks and healthier alternatives. This vast portfolio reflects Coca-Cola’s adaptability to shifting consumer preferences and its commitment to innovation.



Coca-Cola, a Zacks Rank #2 stock, is advancing as a total beverage company with a resilient all-weather strategy that blends marketing, innovation, and revenue growth management. Its revamped marketing model integrates digital, live, and in-store experiences, establishing personalized customer connections. Its marketing approach has driven strong results, including a $40 billion retail sales increase for Trademark Coca-Cola in the past three years.



As part of its innovation strategy, Coca-Cola has strategically expanded its portfolio to meet evolving consumer preferences, focusing on healthier options and energy drinks alongside traditional offerings. Its innovation strategy emphasizes bold, high-impact initiatives with clear objectives, balancing short-term buzz with long-term growth. In 2024, innovation played a key role in revenue growth, with improved success rates over the previous year. Coca-Cola is poised to expand its innovation pipeline in 2025.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.