Top Wealth Group Holding Limited Enters MOU with Jilin Xiuzheng to Expand into Pet Pharmaceuticals and Supplements

Top Wealth Group has signed an MOU with Jilin Xiuzheng for an injection of its animal-related pharmaceutical business.

Quiver AI Summary

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited announced a memorandum of understanding with Jilin Xiuzheng Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd. to develop an animal-related pharmaceutical, food, and supplements business. Jilin Xiuzheng, part of the prominent Xiuzheng Group, will inject this business, including trademarks, facilities, and distribution rights, in exchange for a majority stake in Top Wealth. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing Chinese pet market, which is projected to reach RMB811.4 billion by 2025. Following the deal, Jilin Xiuzheng will manage the new business while Top Wealth continues to oversee its existing caviar operations. The MOU is effective for 120 days, during which due diligence will take place before a definitive agreement is made.

Potential Positives

Top Wealth Group announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Jilin Xiuzheng, facilitating a strategic partnership to enter the rapidly growing Chinese pet and livestock pharmaceutical market.

The potential business injection from Jilin Xiuzheng includes valuable trademarks, manufacturing facilities, and access to established distribution channels in China, significantly enhancing Top Wealth's operational capabilities.

This partnership positions Top Wealth to capitalize on the burgeoning pet market in China, which has shown impressive growth rates and projected future revenue increases, potentially leading to significant business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The proposed deal would give majority control and voting power of the Company to Jilin Xiuzheng, which may lead to significant changes in governance and management structure, potentially undermining existing shareholder interests.

The memorandum of understanding is only effective for a limited period of 120 days, indicating a potentially precarious situation that may not lead to a definitive agreement.

The existing caviar business remains under the management of the current team, which could create confusion or conflicts in management over strategic direction and operational focus, especially during the transition period.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Top Wealth and Jilin Xiuzheng?

The MOU outlines a proposed investment in animal-related pharmaceutical products, foods, and supplements by Jilin Xiuzheng into Top Wealth.

Who is Jilin Xiuzheng?

Jilin Xiuzheng is a member of Xiuzheng Group, specializing in animal-related pharmaceutical products and is a leading private pharmaceutical company in China.

What significant market opportunity is Top Wealth pursuing?

Top Wealth aims to enter the rapidly growing pets market in China, which is expected to reach RMB811.4 billion by 2025.

How will the management structure change after the asset injection?

Jilin Xiuzheng will manage the injected business and nominate directors, while the existing caviar business will remain under current management.

What is the duration of the MOU?

The MOU is effective for 120 days, with potential for an extension if agreed upon by both parties.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TWG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TWG stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 158,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,639

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 131,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,270

UBS GROUP AG added 85,515 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,810

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 25,502 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,118

MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Hong Kong, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG) (“Top Wealth” or the “Company”), today announced that it has entered into a legally-binding memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) with Jilin Xiuzheng Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd. (“Jilin Xiuzheng”), a member of leading Chinese Pharmaceutical Group Xiuzheng Group, for a proposed injection of animal-related (including pets and livestocks) pharmaceutical products, foods and supplements business.





Jilin Xiuzheng is a member of Xiuzheng Group, specializing in the development and operation of animal-related (including pets and livestocks) pharmaceutical products, foods and supplements, and other related products (“Subject Business”). Xiuzheng Group is a leading private Chinese pharmaceutical group specializing on the production of traditional Chinese medicines, chemical pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and standardized cultivation of medicinal herbs. According to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, in 2024, Xiuzheng Group achieved sales revenue of RMB67.7 billion, and is ranked among the Top 500 Chinese Private Enterprises and Top 500 Chinese Private Manufacturing Enterprises. According to the lists, Xiuzheng Group is the second largest privately-owned pharmaceutical group by revenue in China. The “Xiuzheng” brand is highly recognized within China’s pharmaceutical sector.





Pursuant to the MOU, Jilin Xiuzheng proposed to inject the Subject Business, and the related trademarks and copyrights, manufacturing facilities, and the usage right of Xiuzheng Group’s distribution channels in China, into the Company in return for new shares constituting majority control and voting power of the Company. Following the transaction, Jilin Xiuzheng will have power to nominate directors to represent its interests in the board of the Company and appoint senior management members. The injected business will be managed by Jilin Xiuzheng’s management team while the existing caviar business of the Company will continue to be managed by the existing management team of the Company. The MOU is effective for a period of 120 days from the date of the MOU subject to extension as agreed between the parties. During the effective period of the MOU, the Company will conduct due diligence and valuation on the Subject Business and targets to enter into a definitive agreement with Jilin Xiuzheng in relation to the asset injection.





Mr Kim Kwan Kings, Wong, Chief Executive Officer of Top Wealth, commented, “This is a very important step for the Company to enter into another luxury products and services market: the pets market in China, which is growing rapidly and offers tremendous business opportunities. As families become wealthier, they tend to keep more pets and spend more on them. According to a market report published by KPMG China in June this year, the pets market size in China grew at an average annual rate of approximately 25.4% from RMB97.8 billion (approximately USD13.6 billion) in 2015 to RMB592.8 billion (approximately USD82.6 billion) in 2023, and is estimated to reach RMB811.4 billion (USD113.0 billion) in 2025. Through partnering with Jilin Xiuzheng, we aim to become a major player in this fast-growing market.”







About Top Wealth Group Holding Limited







Top Wealth Group Holding Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Wealth Group (International) Limited. The Company specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar, and its caviar and caviar products are endorsed with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (“CITES”) permits. The Company supplies caviar to its customers under its customer’s brand labels (i.e. private labeling), and the Company also sells the caviar product under the Company’s caviar brand, “Imperial Cristal Caviar”, which has continuously achieved tremendous sales growth since its launch in the market.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in verbal statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For more information, please contact:







Top Wealth Group Holding Limited





Investor Relations





Email:



ir@topwealth.cc





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.