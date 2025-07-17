Top Wealth Group Holding Limited Announces Approval of 1-for-90 Share Consolidation to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

Top Wealth Group announces a 1-for-90 share consolidation to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing rules, effective July 21, 2025.

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited has announced the approval of a 1-for-90 share consolidation of its Class A and Class B ordinary shares, effective from July 21, 2025. This consolidation, which was approved by the company's board and shareholders earlier this year, aims to help the company regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. Following the consolidation, every 90 ordinary shares will convert into one share at a par value of US$0.009, with no fractional shares being issued; any fractions will round up to the next whole share. Top Wealth, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, specializes in premium sturgeon caviar and operates primarily through its subsidiary in Hong Kong. The company has experienced significant growth in sales of its "Imperial Cristal Caviar" brand.

Potential Positives

The approved 1-for-90 share consolidation is aimed at regaining compliance with Nasdaq requirements, which helps maintain the company's listing on a major stock exchange.

The consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly, ensuring that no shareholder's percentage interest in the company is altered, providing perceived stability to investor confidence.

The Company's caviar brand, "Imperial Cristal Caviar," continues to achieve significant sales growth, indicating strong market performance and product acceptance.

The Company is endorsed with CITES permits, showcasing its commitment to sustainable and responsible sourcing practices in a regulated market, which could enhance its reputation and appeal to socially conscious investors.

Potential Negatives

The company is conducting a 1-for-90 share consolidation to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, indicating potential financial instability or previous non-compliance.

The need for a share consolidation raises concerns among investors about the company’s ability to maintain its market position and attractiveness on Nasdaq.

Approval by the board and shareholders prior to the release may suggest that the company has been facing pressures that necessitated drastic measures to maintain its listing, which could lead to a loss of investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the share consolidation announced by Top Wealth Group?

The Company has approved a 1-for-90 share consolidation of its Class A and Class B ordinary shares.

When will the share consolidation take effect?

The share consolidation will take effect on July 21, 2025, at the opening of trading.

How will the share consolidation affect shareholders?

Shareholders will maintain their percentage interest, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole number.

What is the reason for the share consolidation?

The consolidation aims to help the Company regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing.

What is Top Wealth Group's primary business?

Top Wealth Group specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar and operates under the brand name "Imperial Cristal Caviar."

$TWG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $TWG stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

XTX TOPCO LTD removed 158,761 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,639

TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 131,707 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,270

UBS GROUP AG added 85,515 shares (+56.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,810

HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 25,502 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,118

MORGAN STANLEY added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

Full Release



Hong Kong, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TWG) (“Top Wealth” or the “Company”), announces the approval of the proposed 1-for-90 share consolidation of the Class A ordinary shares (“Class A Ordinary Shares”) and Class B ordinary shares (“Class B Ordinary Shares”, together with the Class A Ordinary Shares, the “Ordinary Shares”) of US0.0001 par value each (the “Share Consolidation”).





Beginning with the opening of trading on July 21, 2025, being the market effective date, the Class A Ordinary Shares will being trading on a post-Share Consolidation basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the same symbol “TWG” but under a new CUSIP number of G8945S110. The objective of the Share Consolidation is to enable the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5550(a)(2) and maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





Upon the effectiveness of the Share Consolidation, every 90 issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares of a par value of US$0.0001 each will automatically be consolidated into one issued and outstanding Ordinary Share of par value US$0.009 each. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Share Consolidation. Instead, any fractional shares that would have resulted from the Share Consolidation will be rounded up to the next whole number. The Share Consolidation affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s outstanding Ordinary Shares, except for adjustments that may result from the treatment of fractional shares. The Share Consolidation was approved by the Company’s board of directors on June 11, 2025 and its shareholders on April 8, 2025.







About Top Wealth Group Holding Limited







Top Wealth Group Holding Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, and all of its operations are carried out by its operating subsidiary in Hong Kong, Top Wealth Group (International) Limited. The Company specializes in supplying premium-class sturgeon caviar, and its caviar and caviar products are endorsed with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (“CITES”) permits. The Company supplies caviar to its customers under its customer’s brand labels (i.e. private labeling), and the Company also sells the caviar product under the Company’s caviar brand, “Imperial Cristal Caviar”, which has continuously achieved tremendous sales growth since its launch in the market.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in verbal statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







