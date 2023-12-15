Top Walgreens lawyer Danielle Gray to exit after CEO change

By Mike Scarcella

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Danielle Gray, the global chief legal officer to Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA.O whose legal career has included senior positions at a major U.S. law firm and the Obama White House, is stepping down from the retail pharmacy giant in January.

Gray has served at Walgreens Boots Alliance since 2021, overseeing legal, compliance and corporate governance, among other components. Matthew D’Ambrosio, now chief compliance and ethics officer, will succeed Gray on an interim basis while the company begins a search, Walgreens said on Friday in disclosing Gray’s departure.

Gray is leaving to "pursue an external opportunity," Walgreens said. Gray could not be reached for comment.

Her move from the firm comes amid new leadership at Walgreens Boots Alliance, which appointed healthcare industry veteran Tim Wentworth as its chief executive in October. Wentworth succeeded Rosalind Brewer, who stepped down as CEO in September after less than three years at the top job.

Walgreens in a statement said “Danielle has helped resolve some of the most significant and longstanding litigation and regulatory enforcement matters facing the company.”

Among those matters, Walgreens said last year it had agreed to pay about $5.7 billion over 15 years to resolve U.S. state and local lawsuits accusing the company and others of mishandling opioid pain drugs. Walgreens did not admit any wrongdoing. Rival CVS said it would pay about $5 billion over 10 years to resolve similar claims against it.

Gray in 2018 was named chief legal officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, a post she held immediately prior to joining Walgreen Boots Alliance.

She was previously at law firm O’Melveny & Myers, where she helped lead its data security and privacy practice.

Gray earlier served as former President Barack Obama's chief liaison to cabinet departments and agencies, according to the White House.

