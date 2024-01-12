News & Insights

Top US House Republican Johnson stands by bipartisan spending deal

January 12, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

Written by David Morgan for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday said he stood by a $1.59 trillion topline spending deal with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a deal to which some hardline House Republicans have voiced opposition.

"Our top-line agreement remains. We are getting our next steps together and we are working toward a robust appropriations process so stay tuned for all that," said Johnson, referring to the deal reached on Sunday.

Little time remains to pass the measure.

Schumer on Thursday took the first procedural step to pass a stopgap funding bill, known as a "continuing resolution" or "CR" through the Senate early next week to give lawmakers more time to pass the full-year bill.

US Markets
Reuters
