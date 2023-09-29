Top US general Mark Milley retires, hands off to Brown

By Phil Stewart and Nandita Bose

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Top U.S. general Mark Milley retired on Friday after a four-year tenure, and was hailed by President Joe Biden as a warrior who served in war zones from Afghanistan and Iraq to Panama and Haiti.

But it also included the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago and a rocky relationship with former President Donald Trump.

In a ceremony at Joint Base-Myer Henderson Hall near Washington, with marching bands and a red-coated fife-and-drum corps, Milley handed over command to Air Force chief General Charles Q. Brown.

Biden said Milley served in war zones as part of his long military service and had a "chest full of medals to show for it."

In his remarks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recalled a time during the Iraq war when he and Milley were serving in Baghdad and their vehicle was damaged when it was hit by an improvised explosive device while en route to a hospital to see a wounded soldier.

In 2020, he publicly apologized for joining Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Milley said on Wednesday he would take measures to protect his family after Trump suggested he had colluded with China in an act he said would have once warranted death.

Brown is a self-described introvert whose public persona contrasts sharply with the outgoing Milley, a loquacious Boston native.

Brown told the audience that his goal will be to deter aggression and "fight when called upon." He said the U.S. military "must focus on modernizing" with new concepts and approaches.

Biden appointed Austin to become the first Black U.S. secretary of defense, the top civilian position at the Pentagon.

Top US general taking steps to protect family after Trump death comments

Top US general says Ukraine to get F16 jets soon

Biden picks Air Force chief to become top US general

(Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali, Nandita Bose and Steve Holland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Don Durfee and Grant McCool)

((Idrees.Ali@thomsonreuters.com; 301-747-8263;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.