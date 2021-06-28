Top UDG shareholder plans to back CD&R deal in case of higher offer

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

UDG Healthcare's largest shareholder said on Monday it plans to back CD&R's offer for the British company if the private equity firm raised its bid to 2.72 billion pounds.

AllianzGI, which had intended to vote against the previous 2.6 billion pounds offer from CD&R, owns an 8.6% interest in UDG.

($1 = 0.7197 pounds)

