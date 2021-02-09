Top UAE bank FAB starts selling debut bonds in euros - document

Adds final spread, demand

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, set the spread for its debut euro-denominated bonds at 55 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed on Tuesday.

It tightened by 20 bps from initial price guidance after receiving more than 1.45 billion euros ($1.75 billion) in orders for the benchmark five-year bonds, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the debt sale, expected to launch later on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.8264 euros)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens and Ed Osmond)

