Top U.S. telecommunications, spectrum advisor stepping down -- agency

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The acting head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) -- the principal advisor to the White House on telecommunications and spectrum policy issues -- is stepping down, the agency confirmed Monday.

Diane Rinaldo, who has led the agency on an acting basis since May when the prior head resigned, said in an e-mail to staff seen by Reuters she was ending her time at the agency. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who overseas NTIA, said in a statement "Diane has led NTIA to multiple successes on 5G, supply chain security, broadband and public safety communications."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

