US Markets
PFE

Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

Contributor
Carl O'Donnell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a Wednesday press call.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc PFE.N to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a Wednesday press call.

"We have recently been informed by them finally of various challenges that they might have in their manufacturing and we will ensure that by whatever mechanism, that we provide them full support to ensure that they can produce for the American people," Azar said.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Carl.ODonnell@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6629;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE FDX MRNA REGN LLY UPS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular