Top U.S. health official says Pfizer may be facing challenges manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines

Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are working with Pfizer Inc PFE.N to help maximize production capacity for its COVID-19 vaccine after the drugmaker told them that it may be facing production challenges, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said in a Wednesday press call.

"We have recently been informed by them finally of various challenges that they might have in their manufacturing and we will ensure that by whatever mechanism, that we provide them full support to ensure that they can produce for the American people," Azar said.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell, Editing by Franklin Paul)

