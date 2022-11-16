Top U.S. general plays down probability of near-term Ukraine military victory

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The top U.S. general on Wednesday said Ukraine's chances of any near-term, outright military victory were not high, cautioning that Russia still had significant combat power inside Ukraine despite suffering battlefield setbacks since its invasion in February.

"The probability of a Ukrainian military victory - defined as kicking the Russians out of all of Ukraine to include what they claim as Crimea - the probability of that happening anytime soon is not high, militarily," Milley told a news conference at the Pentagon.

"Politically, there may be a political solution where, politically, the Russians withdraw. That's possible," he added, saying Russia "right now is on its back."

Milley added that the United States would support Ukraine in defending itself for as long as it takes, comments echoed by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the same event.

Milley acknowledged unsuccessful attempts to reach his Russian counterpart after a deadly missile strike in Poland on Tuesday raised concerns about spillover of the war into NATO territory.

Ukraine is not a member of the trans-Altantic defense alliance but aspires to join.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Caitlin Webber; editing by Jonathan Oatis; editing by Grant McCool)

((phillip.stewart@thomsonreuters.com; 1-202-898-8398; Reuters Messaging: phillip.stewart.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.