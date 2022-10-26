Top U.S. diplomat Blinken to visit Canada this week -State Dept.

World Markets

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Canada on Thursday and Friday to discuss shared goals including the war in Ukraine, the humanitarian crisis in Haiti and cooperation on migration and refugee resettlement, the State Department said.

Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and visit Ottawa and Montreal, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

