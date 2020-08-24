US Markets

Top U.S., Chinese official optimistic on Phase 1 trade deal after phone call -USTR

Eric Beech Reuters
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Monday, the U.S. Trade Representative's Office said in a statement, and both sides see progress on trade issues and are committed to making the Phase 1 agreement reached in January a success.

