Top U.S. banks raise dividends after sailing through Fed stress tests

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

June 30, 2023 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by Saeed Azhar, Tatiana Bautzer, Nupur Anand for Reuters ->

By Saeed Azhar, Tatiana Bautzer and Nupur Anand

NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N, Goldman Sachs GS.Nand Morgan Stanley MS.N hiked their dividends on Friday after sailing through the Federal Reserve's annual health check, which showed they have enough capital to weather a severe economic downturn.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, intends to increase its quarterly stock dividend to $1.05 per share, from $1.00 for the third quarter, while Wells Fargo will boost its dividend in the same periodto 35 cents a share from 30 cents, the companies said.

Goldman Sachs' dividend will rise to $2.75 a share from $2.50, while Morgan Stanley's will increase to 85 cents share from the current 77.5 cents.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Nupur Anand and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Michelle Price, Lananh Nguyen, Richard Chang and Diane Craft)

