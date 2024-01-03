A Trending Universe in Q3 2023: Global Emerging Mkts All Cap Growth Equity

News & Insights
Breaking down insights from Nasdaq eVestment's latest Institutional Intelligence Report:
What is a trending universe?
Trending universes are Nasdaq eVestment primary strategy universes which were among the 100 most important to investors and consultants in the current quarter, measured by absolute flow and viewership rankings, and experienced the largest changes in investor sentiment, measured by viewership capture and win-rate change.
This universe hasn’t had sustained net inflows since 2015 and its net outflow in Q3 marked the eighth consecutive quarter of outflows. Win-rates had risen to 60% in 2021 amid the post COVID-onset wave of allocations but have since declined to half that in Q3 2023, the lowest level in at least five years. Not much seems to be going well in terms of growth within this universe, but that means managers must be aware of the bigger picture. While US investors are by far its largest reported investor base, it is important to be aware of global interests as they account for almost $34 billion of assets. There were viewership increases in Q3 from within Canada and Europe ex-UK, specifically from the Netherlands, and new allocations in Q3 came from investors in Australia who have actually been a source of net inflows for the strategy since 2018 and whose consultants were active viewers of the universe in Q3.
Win-rates over time illustrate the change in the breadth of capital raising success while viewership capture highlights investor and consultant interest in digging into product details. The two metrics together put the current quarter’s trend in context.
The report highlights how different Nasdaq eVestment solutions can enable users to understand who is capturing a rising or falling proportion of product views within a universe (table1 below), the investors and consultants in which regions are driving that interest (table 2) below, and which of your peers are seeing the universe’s largest asset flows (table 3 below).
|Products of Rising Interest
|Products of Falling Interest
|Fiera Oaks Emerging Markets Select (EM Select)
|Comgest Global Emerging Markets Equity
|Polen Emerging Markets Growth
|William Blair Emerging Markets Growth
|Schroder Emerging Markets Equity Impact
|Invesco Emerging Markets Equity
|RockCreek Emerging Markets Equity
|William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders
|Federated Hermes Emerging Markets Equity
|Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets All Cap
*Table 1: Products capturing a rising or falling proportion of product views
|Investors
|Consultants
|United States
|United States
|Canada
|United Kingdom
|United Kingdom
|Japan
|Netherlands
|Canada
|Kuwait
|Australia
*Table 2: The investors and consultants in which regions are driving interest.
|Largest Net Flow in Quarter*
|3 Year Return
|Rank*
|Vontobel Quality Growth Emerging Markets Equity
|-5.79%
|73%
|RockCreek Emerging Markets Equity
|-1.27%
|17%
|Axiom Emerging Markets Equity Strategy
|-6.74%
|84%
|Comgest Global Emerging Markets Equity
|-8.27%
|92%
|Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets All Cap
|-2.93%
|38%
*Table 3: which of your peers are seeing the universe’s largest asset flows
The matrix (below) illustrates where the universe’s largest pools of assets reside (bubble size), the region’s recent impact on net flows (vertical axis) and how much more or less of the universe’s viewership they accounted for in the current quarter compared to the prior year. The goal is to show the regional drivers of current universe sentiment.
|Universe Key Metrics ($mm)*
|Institutional Assets:
|$92,586.75
|Inst'l Market Share:
|0.30%
|Reporting Managers:
|65
|Active Products:
|78
|Most Common Stated SMA Fee @ $50mm:
|75
|Asset Concentration:
|61%
|Inst'l Net Flow in Quarter:
|-$3,216.61
|Prior Year Net Inst'l Flow:
|-$2,766.37
|Sum of Net Inflows:
|$1,853.27
|Market Share of Inst'l Inflow:
|0.37%
|Sum of Net Outflows:
|-$5,066.47
|Market Share of Inst'l Outflow:
|0.70%
|Win-Rate in Quarter:
|31%
|Prior Year Win-Rate:
|42%
|Views in Quarter:
|2287
|Share of Views:
|1.47%
|% Of Products Viewed In Q
|95%
|Avg. % of Products Viewed Prior 4Q's:
|92%