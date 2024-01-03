A Trending Universe in Q3 2023: Global Emerging Mkts All Cap Growth Equity

This universe hasn’t had sustained net inflows since 2015 and its net outflow in Q3 marked the eighth consecutive quarter of outflows. Win-rates had risen to 60% in 2021 amid the post COVID-onset wave of allocations but have since declined to half that in Q3 2023, the lowest level in at least five years. Not much seems to be going well in terms of growth within this universe, but that means managers must be aware of the bigger picture. While US investors are by far its largest reported investor base, it is important to be aware of global interests as they account for almost $34 billion of assets. There were viewership increases in Q3 from within Canada and Europe ex-UK, specifically from the Netherlands, and new allocations in Q3 came from investors in Australia who have actually been a source of net inflows for the strategy since 2018 and whose consultants were active viewers of the universe in Q3.