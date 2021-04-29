Top trader returns to Russia's Rusal to lead sales and marketing

Commodities

Russian aluminium producer Rusal said on Thursday that Steve Hodgson had returned to the company as head of sales and marketing.

Hodgson left Hong-Kong listed Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, in 2018 when the United States imposed sanctions against the company and its co-owner Oleg Deripaska. The sanctions against Rusal were lifted in 2019 as Deripaska reduced his stake.

Hodgson will be responsible for commercial operations and aluminium sales in the European, Asian and American markets, Rusal said in a statement.

Roman Andryushin, its previous head of sales, will be responsible for sales in Russia, its neighbouring countries and China, Rusal added.

