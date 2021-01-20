Top Toshiba shareholder seeks court approval to hold EGM

TOKYO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp 6502.T said on Wednesday top shareholder Effissimo Capital Management has sought court approval to hold an extraordinary shareholders meeting (EGM).

The Japanese industrial conglomerate said last week it plans to hold an EGM by the end of April as requested by Effissimo and another large shareholder, but has not made an official decision.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.