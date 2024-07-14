Top Tips When Switching Firms

Advisors often hesitate to switch firms due to fears of client attrition and contractual issues, even when better opportunities exist. Clients, however, are generally supportive of changes when benefits are clearly communicated.

The transition process is still cumbersome, involving new paperwork and logins, despite technological advances. Effective communication about the long-term advantages of the move can mitigate client concerns.

Partnering with a firm experienced in advisor transitions can help streamline the process. Understanding and managing perceptions can lead to a smoother transition and higher client retention.

Finsum: The right affiliate can make this transition much smoother so consider this when making the jump.

changing firms

advisors

recruiting

